Betting Guides

Where Can I Bet on the NFL 2022-23? | Our Best Football Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
NFL
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The latest iteration of the NFL is scheduled to be the 103rd overall, and begins on September 8th with the defending Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams hosting Buffalo Bills in the opener. Read on to find our comprehensive guide to betting on this season’s NFL.

How To Bet On The NFL 2022-23

If you are looking to get this season’s NFL underway with a winning selection, see below for a step-by-step guide for signing up to BetOnline, which is our top offshore bookmaker.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for NFL 2022-23
  2. Make a qualifying deposit after creating an account
  3. Get your NFL sports betting bonus.
  4. Place your football bets at the best NFL sports betting site.

The Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For 2022-23

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

How To Watch The NFL 2022-23

  • 🏈 NFL
  • 📅Dates: Monday, 8th September 2022 – January 8th 2023
  • 📺 TV Channels: FOX, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

 

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200
Cincinnati Bengals +1600
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Baltimore Ravens +1800
Philadelphia Eagles +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2200
Denver Broncos +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2200
Las Vegas Raiders +3300

 

The Best Football Betting Sites For The NFL 2022-23

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline have a plethora of constantly updating markets ready for the commencement of the NFL season.

Not only can you bet on individual matches, users will also be able to try their hand at predicting final standings, playoff contenders and player futures among hundreds of other football bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash.

 

NFL 2022-23 Free Bet at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the NFL 2022-23

BetUS are also on our list of the best NFL betting sites given their expansive football sportsbook, where punters have plenty of opportunities to make a profit.

With thousands of markets on a range of American and international sports, BetUS are among the best place to be ahead of the 8th September.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • NFL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below.

 

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the NFL 202223

MyBookie make up our top three as have one of the best Sportsbook’s ready for the return of NFL action next week.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • NFL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie betting offer by clicking the button below.

 

NFL 2022-23 MyBookie Free Bet

Topics  
Betting Guides NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an experienced journalist specialising in soccer, but with a broad knowledge of the sporting landscape and the betting industry. Previously published on leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media, and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB in the UK.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides

How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in Florida | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Betting Guides
US Open
How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in New York | New York Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in Canada | Canada Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Betting Guides
US Open
How to Bet on the US Open 2022 in California | California Sports Betting Sites
Charlie Rhodes  •  3h
Betting Guides
Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz Week 0 College Football Picks: Barstool Co-Host Backs Nebraska and Hawaii
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 26 2022
Betting Guides
College Football Betting Picks Week 0: 70.5% of bettors favour Vanderbilt vs Hawaii
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 26 2022
More News
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com