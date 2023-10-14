Where To Bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis In The USA

Logan Paul will meet Dillon Danis in the ring at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday for one of the most highly-anticipated boxing matches of the year. The fight will serve as the co-main event on the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card and boxing fans from around the country will be tuning into the action.

However, U.S. residents who want to bet on the Logan Paul might find that odds are not actually offered in their state, even if sports betting is legal. That is because most online sportsbooks are unable to offer odds for exhibition matches, including the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight.

Instead, boxing fans who want to wager on the bout can sign up for an offshore sportsbook and claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash for Paul vs Danis.

Find out where to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in the U.S. and how to get free bets for the fight.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

The sportsbooks are siding with Paul ahead of his fight with Danis.

Logan Paul will step into the ring at AO Arena as an overwhelming betting favorite at -450 odds.

However, bettors can find even more value when predicting the method of victory.

Paul has already gone on the record to predict that the fight will last less than two rounds. The sportsbooks are also predicting a short fight with the total rounds set at just 4.5 and the under favored at -150 odds.

With Paul looking to get some revenge on Danis, who attacked his fiancée Nina Agdal in the lead up to the fight, a knockout seems like the most likely outcome here.

Take Paul to win the fight by knockout (-165) on Saturday.