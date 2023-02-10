The upcoming Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is not just about the game, but also offers a chance for lots of fun wagers. BetOnline is offering a wide range of props, including which celebrity Philadelphia Eagles fan will be shown first during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Which Famous Philly Fan Will Be Shown First?

Bradley Cooper is the favorite in this market, with odds of -175 at BetOnline. The actor is well-known for his roles in popular films such as “The Hangover,” “American Sniper,” and “A Star is Born.” With his strong connection to the city of Philadelphia and his love for the Eagles, it’s no surprise that he is the odds-on favorite. Cooper will likely be the most famous Philly face on show if he is present at the Super Bowl, so his favoritism should be no shock.

Which Celebrity Eagles Fan Will Be Shown First During Super Bowl Broadcast?

Odds Sportsbook Bradley Cooper -175 Rob McElhenny +200 Kevin Hart +320 Pink

+500

Next in the market is Rob McElhenny. McElhenny is co-owner of Wrexham FC with his much more handsome business partner, Ryan Reynolds. They also star in the documentary “Welcome to Wrexham,” where McElhenny often talks of his love for the Eagles. McElhenny is also known for his role in the hit TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” He can be backed at odds of +200.

Comedian Kevin Hart is priced at +320. Hart, was born and raised in Philadelphia. Also, he has shown his support for the team on multiple occasions, and is a well-known Eagles fan.

Singer Pink is next at +500. The pop star has roots in Philadelphia and has shown her love for the Eagles through her music and social media posts.

Take a Look at the Socials

Our sneaky tip is to have a quick look at their social media pages in the next few days, and check for any hints they are in Glendale. At the very least, it could rule somebody out who may have other commitments. Also, it is always fun to see how the other half lives (maybe).

These props are not only fun, but they also add an extra layer of excitement to the already highly-anticipated Super Bowl. Whether you’re a die-hard Eagles fan or just looking to add some excitement to the game, these celebrity-focused props are sure to provide plenty of entertainment.