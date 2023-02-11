Of all the ways that Americans use to predict the Super Bowl 2023 winner, this is by far the cutest.

And it has become a time-honored and cherished tradition on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon once again unleashes a gaggle of adorable puppies down a makeshift football field.

The puppies were directed toward two bowls of food.

One is marked for the Kansas City Chiefs and the other for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team whose bowl of food is most popular is the predicted winner of the big game.

As always, Fallon hilariously tries to implement order and rules to the event.

Check out how the official result was determined.

As you can see, the Philadelphia Eagles are the puppies’ pick to win Super Bowl 2023 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the first time in a few years that a group of puppies was used to make the Super Bowl prediction.

As with everything else in the past couple of years, COVID-19 slightly changed the puppy predictions.

How Accurate Are The Puppies?

In the past two Super Bowls, the puppies got only one of two predictions correct.

These were COVID-19 abridged versions of the annual event with only two puppies participating each year.

Each puppy wore the jersey of a Super Bowl team.

The first one to reach and eat from the Super Bowl-marked food dish was the predicted winner of the big game.

In 2021, the puppy wearing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey was the winner.

In 2022, the puppy donning the Cincinnati Bengals jersey was the winner.

Did The Puppies Pick The Eagles In 2018?

It is pure entertainment and sheer luck if the puppies get the prediction correct.

For those wondering if the puppies picked the Eagles the last time they made it to the Super Bowl, they did not.

In 2018, the puppies incorrectly picked the New England Patriots to beat the Eagles.

Fallon’s puppies have branched out to pick the NCAA Final Four and the Kentucky Derby.

Who cares how right they are; they are just fun to watch.

We want to cuddle each one of them.