Which Team Has The Most Bookings At The World Cup?

There have been a total of 23 yellow cards at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar already across just five games and we’re taking a look at who has the most in history.

Five World Cup games have been completed already in 2022; Qatar 0-2 Ecuador, England 6-2 Iran, Senegal 0-2 Netherlands, USA 1-1 Wales and Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia – which has seen a combined 23 yellow cards shown.

There has been a significant spotlight on officiating at this tournament, mostly surrounding VAR but also due to the amount of added time being shown and referees’ eagerness to show a card.

Team Bookings At 2022 Qatar World Cup

Saudi Arabia – 6 USA – 4 Qatar – 4 Senegal – 2 Wales – 2 Ecuador – 2 Iran – 2 Netherlands – 1

Saudi Arabia were shown an incredible six yellow cards in the final 30 minutes of their historic 2-1 win against one of the tournament favorites Argentina on Tuesday.

There were six cards shown in the entire USA vs Wales game for comparison, which finished 1-1 and was the definition of a gritty, evenly matched encounter with both sides standing tall.

Most Bookings In World Cup History

The most carded player in World Cup history is none other than former Liverpool and Barcelona man Javier Mascherano. Mascherano was shown seven yellow cards in three World Cup competitions from 2006-18.

Argentina have received the most bookings in World Cup history also with 123. Brazil have been shown the most red cards in history with 11, two ahead of Uruguay with nine.

