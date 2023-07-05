News

White House Cocaine Scandal Odds: Did It Belong To Hunter Biden?

Right now, the biggest question in the United States of America revolves around cocaine. Who had cocaine in the White House? After a white substance was found in the West Wing this past Sunday, lab reports have confirmed it was cocaine. Now, the attention turns toward the identity of the cocaine’s owner. Because of his previous history with drugs, President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is the lead candidate for ownership of the cocaine.

White House Cocaine Scandal: Is it Hunter Biden’s Cocaine?

The president’s son has experienced many battles with drugs, including cocaine, throughout his adult life.

In 2013, Hunter was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine.

In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things: A Memoir, Hunter discussed his cocaine addiction and how it peaked after the death of his brother, Beau, in 2015.

Hunter also allegedly filmed himself smoking crack behind the wheel of a car and, in a separate incident, filmed himself weighing crack cocaine.

Hunter is the likely owner of the cocaine, according to most oddsmakers, because of his past. Yet, to the question of “is it Hunter Biden’s cocaine, the oddsmakers favor no (-250), it is not Hunter’s cocaine.

View the odds below.

White House Cocaine Scandal: Is it Hunter Biden’s Cocaine? Odds Play
No -250 BetOnline logo
Yes +170 BetOnline logo

Who Owns The Cocaine Found Inside The White House?

Hunter (+170) owning the cocaine is still the favorite at BetOnline. Who else is on the list?

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs, LSU women’s basketball team, and UCONN’s men’s basketball team find themselves on the list because of their recent trips to the White House to celebrate their championship victories.

President Joe Biden (+15000) and First Lady Jill Biden (+10000) are last on the list with the oddsmakers because they were not present when the cocaine was found on Sunday. The Biden family was at Camp David for the weekend.

View the odds below.

White House Cocaine – Who Owned It? Odds Play
Hunter Biden +170 BetOnline logo
Travis Kelce +800 BetOnline logo
One of the Jonas Brothers +1100 BetOnline logo
Angelina Jolie +1400 BetOnline logo
Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1400 BetOnline logo
Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400 BetOnline logo
Ariana Madix +1600 BetOnline logo
Snoop Dogg +1600 BetOnline logo
Member of UConn Men’s Team +1600 BetOnline logo
Edward Lee +1600 BetOnline logo
Elton John +2000 BetOnline logo
Member of BTS +2000 BetOnline logo
Olivia Rodrigo +2000 BetOnline logo
Damar Hamlin +2000 BetOnline logo
Matthew McConaughey +2500 BetOnline logo
Selena Gomez +2500 BetOnline logo
Ciara +2500 BetOnline logo
An Olympic Gold Medalist +2500 BetOnline logo
Patrick Mahomes +2500 BetOnline logo
Paris Hilton +3300 BetOnline logo
Lisa Vanderpump +4000 BetOnline logo
Tom Brady +5000 BetOnline logo
Narendra Modi +10000 BetOnline logo
Andy Reid +10000 BetOnline logo
Jill Biden +10000 BetOnline logo
Joe Biden +15000 BetOnline logo
News
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Arrow to top