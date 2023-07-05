Right now, the biggest question in the United States of America revolves around cocaine. Who had cocaine in the White House? After a white substance was found in the West Wing this past Sunday, lab reports have confirmed it was cocaine. Now, the attention turns toward the identity of the cocaine’s owner. Because of his previous history with drugs, President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is the lead candidate for ownership of the cocaine.

White House Cocaine Scandal: Is it Hunter Biden’s Cocaine?

.@PressSec Karine Jean-Pierreon cocaine found at the White House: "Where this was discovered is a heavily traveled area, where many White House…West Wing visitors come through this particular area…It is under investigation by the Secret Service." pic.twitter.com/kVtjKHqmMa — CSPAN (@cspan) July 5, 2023

The president’s son has experienced many battles with drugs, including cocaine, throughout his adult life.

In 2013, Hunter was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine.

In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things: A Memoir, Hunter discussed his cocaine addiction and how it peaked after the death of his brother, Beau, in 2015.

Hunter also allegedly filmed himself smoking crack behind the wheel of a car and, in a separate incident, filmed himself weighing crack cocaine.

Hunter is the likely owner of the cocaine, according to most oddsmakers, because of his past. Yet, to the question of “is it Hunter Biden’s cocaine, the oddsmakers favor no (-250), it is not Hunter’s cocaine.

White House Cocaine Scandal: Is it Hunter Biden’s Cocaine? Odds Play No -250 Yes +170

Who Owns The Cocaine Found Inside The White House?

Who owns the cocaine found in the White House? Hunter Biden +200

Travis Kelce +800

One of the Jonas Brothers +1000

Angelina Jolie +1200

Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1200

Ariana Madix +1200

Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400

Member of UConn Men’s Team +1400

Snoop Dogg +1600

Edward Lee +1600… pic.twitter.com/4BVHQccWvy — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) July 5, 2023

Hunter (+170) owning the cocaine is still the favorite at BetOnline. Who else is on the list?

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs, LSU women’s basketball team, and UCONN’s men’s basketball team find themselves on the list because of their recent trips to the White House to celebrate their championship victories.

President Joe Biden (+15000) and First Lady Jill Biden (+10000) are last on the list with the oddsmakers because they were not present when the cocaine was found on Sunday. The Biden family was at Camp David for the weekend.

View the odds below.

White House Cocaine – Who Owned It? Odds Play Hunter Biden +170 Travis Kelce +800 One of the Jonas Brothers +1100 Angelina Jolie +1400 Maddox Jolie-Pitt +1400 Member of LSU Lady Tigers +1400 Ariana Madix +1600 Snoop Dogg +1600 Member of UConn Men’s Team +1600 Edward Lee +1600 Elton John +2000 Member of BTS +2000 Olivia Rodrigo +2000 Damar Hamlin +2000 Matthew McConaughey +2500 Selena Gomez +2500 Ciara +2500 An Olympic Gold Medalist +2500 Patrick Mahomes +2500 Paris Hilton +3300 Lisa Vanderpump +4000 Tom Brady +5000 Narendra Modi +10000 Andy Reid +10000 Jill Biden +10000 Joe Biden +15000