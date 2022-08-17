MLB News and Rumors

White Sox are hot, are they back now?

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

0The Chicago White Sox started off the season as arguably the most disappointing team in all of baseball. There was a time when this team was multiple games back from first place in the American League Central and there were plenty of questions about what they were going to be able to do in the future.

Fortunately for Chicago, they’ve managed to turn it around and now sit at 61-56 and are only one game behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians in the division.

White Sox Might Be Back

Plenty of the White Sox players had stuff to say, according to MLB.com:

“Get him in the zone. The main thing. First and second, I want to get the ball in the air,” Sheets said of his thought process as he stepped in for Lenyn Sosa. “I didn’t want to hit something on the ground and get a double play.

“He went to the breaking ball, and my main thought was get something in the air and get something in the strike zone. I was able to do that, and I was just hoping Seby was going to score.”
“It’s a different kind of pat on the back, five innings, he gutted it out,” La Russa said. “He threw a lot of pitches because he wasn’t sharp and they’re good. I’ll remember this one when I think about him a long time because [it could have been], ‘Man, it’s not my day.’ That’s not what he did.”
“I was disappointed. It wasn’t my sharpest outing,” said Cease, who threw 93 pitches. “But it was close enough to keep us in it, and everybody else picked me up. Getting the win definitely helps.”
Verlander wasn’t too happy with how he pitched, according to MLB.com:
“It doesn’t matter top of the order, bottom of the order, middle of the order, I don’t like giving up runs, especially in that situation late like that,” Verlander said. “Not happy about it.”
Chicago is going to have a difficult task on hand for the next two games as they will continue taking on arguably the best team in all of baseball, the Houston Astros.
Topics  
MLB News and Rumors White Sox
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors

Christian Yelich hits 451-foot home run, Can Brewers win division?

Jon Conahan  •  9min
MLB News and Rumors
Why the Dodgers are the hottest team in baseball
Jeremy Freeborn  •  15h
MLB News and Rumors
Spencer Strider speaks out after Braves win over Mets
Jon Conahan  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery
Jon Conahan  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
Fernando Tatis Sr. speaks on sons suspension
Jon Conahan  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
Texas Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward
Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 15 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Albert Pujols hits 2 home runs, 11 away from 700
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 15 2022
More News