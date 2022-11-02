White Sox name Pedro Grifol new manager

The Chicago White Sox have named Pedro Grifol of Miami, Florida as their new manager. Grifol takes over from Tony LaRussa of Tampa, Florida, who retired from managing Major League Baseball at the age of 77, a day before his 78th birthday, on October 3, 2022.

Major League Coaching Experience

Grifol was an assistant hitting coach with the Kansas City Royals starting in 2013. He was then given the position of catching instructor in 2014, before being named the Royals bench coach in 2020. While being the Royals catching instructor, Kansas City won the 2015 World Series. They defeated the New York Mets in five games.

Minor League Managing Experience

From 2003 to 2005, Grifol managed the Everett AquaSox of the Northwest League. The AquaSox were an A Ball affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. In three seasons, Grifol managed the AquaSox to a record of 115 wins and 113 losses in 228 games.

In 2011, Grifol spent one season as the Mariners Director of Minor League Operations. Then in 2012, he returned to managing minor league baseball. Grifol managed the Cardinales de Lara of the Venezuelan Winter League. He had a record of 34 wins and 29 losses for a winning percentage of .540. Also in 2012, Grifol managed the High Desert Mavericks in A Ball. The Mavericks, which were also part of the Mariners organization, had the best record in the California League with a record of 83 wins and 57 losses. His managerial success with the Mavericks played a role in being hired by the Royals the following year.

Minor League Catcher

Grifol played as high as Triple A baseball with the Portland Beavers of the Pacific Coast League, and the Norfolk Tides of the International League. He played college baseball with Florida State University and was drafted in the sixth round by the Minnesota Twins in the 1991 Major League Baseball Draft. On the international side, Grifol was part of the United States team that won the silver medal at the 1987 World Junior Baseball Championships in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.