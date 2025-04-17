White Sox outfielder Austin Slater out long term with knee injury

Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Slater of Jacksonville, Florida had right knee surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus. According to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors, he is expected to miss the next four to six weeks.

How did Slater get hurt?

Slater suffered pain in his knee while preparing for the game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox on April 11. Interestingly, the White Sox went on to clobber the Red Sox 11-1 in Chicago’s most impressive game of the season.

Slater in 2025

Slater batted .250 with one home run and one run batted in. During eight games, 20 at bats and 20 plate appearances, he has scored two runs, and had five hits, two doubles, and 10 total bases, to go along with an on base percentage of .250 and a slugging percentage of .500. Slater’s hone run and run batted in came in an 8-1 White Sox win over the Los Angeles Angels on March 27.

Fourth Major League Baseball team

Slater has played in the Major Leagues since the 2017 season, and this is his first season in Chicago after signing a one year contract worth $1.75 million with the White Sox on November 21. Slater also played eight seasons with the San Francisco Giants from 2017 to 2024. He also played for the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles last season.

Who will be the White Sox outfielders now?

They are currently Michael A. Taylor of Lake Forest, Illinois, Luis Robert Jr. of Ciego de Avila, Cuba, and Brooks Baldwin of Whiteville, North Carolina. Slater is one of three White Sox outfielders currently injured. The other two are Andrew Benintendi of Cincinnati, Ohio (left adductor strain) and Mike Tauchman of Palatine, Illinois (strained right hamstring).

White Sox are improving

Chicago was awful last season as they lost 121 games in 162 contests for a winning percentage of .253. So far in 2025, Chicago has only won four of 17 games, but have dominated in three of their wins. Chicago also beat the Minnesota Twins handily 9-0 on March 31.