White Sox set franchise record 107th loss

Jeremy Freeborn
The Chicago White Sox made franchise history on Sunday in losing 2-0 to the New York Mets. With the shutout defeat, the White Sox lost their 107th game of the season, which is the most losses they have ever had in a single regular season.

When was the previous record?

The White Sox had a record of 56 wins and 106 losses during the 1970 Major League Baseball regular season. With a winning percentage of .346, the White Sox were the worst team in the Majors that season, the only franchise to lose 100 games, and were 42 games back of the American League West leading Minnesota Twins. The White Sox also were the worst team in baseball despite playing six more games at home than on the road. Quite frankly, it did not matter where the White Sox played. They had 53 losses at home and 53 losses on the road.

How bad are the White Sox in 2024?

The White Sox have lost 107 games, and we have one full month to go as we just started September. In that time, the White Sox have 24 games, and could lose as many as 131 games the rest of the way.

Chicago is 47.5 games back of the AL Central Division leading Cleveland Guardians, and 39 games back of the Detroit Tigers, who are fourth in the AL Central, and the White Sox nearest competitor.

The White Sox have not won since beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on August 21. Since then, the White Sox have been swept by the Tigers, Texas Rangers and Mets.

Who has the MLB record for most losses in a single season?

The Cleveland Spiders had 134 losses in 1899. This was the last season in the history of the Spiders organization. They were not associated with the Cleveland Guardians/Indians organization. In fact at the time, the Guardians were known as the Grand Rapids Rustlers.

 

 

 

