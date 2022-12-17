MLB News and Rumors

White Sox sign outfielder Andrew Benintendi

Jeremy Freeborn
Red Sox at Orioles 8/17/16
The Chicago White Sox signed left fielder Andrew Benintendi to a five-year deal worth $75 million according to Spotrac on Friday. The White Sox become the fourth team Benintendi has played for following time with the Boston Red Sox (2016 to 2020), Kansas City Royals (2021 to 2022), and New York Yankees (2022).

2022 MLB Season

Benintendi was a Major League Baseball All-Star for the first time in 2022. He shared his time with the Royals and Yankees. He was traded from Kansas City to the Bronx Bombers for three minor leaguers on July 27, 2022. They were pitcher Chandler Champlain of Mission Viejo, California, left handed pitcher T.J. Sikkema of Clinton, Iowa, and right handed pitcher Beck Way of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In 2022, Benintendi batted .304 with five home runs and 51 runs batted in. During 126 games, 521 plate appearances, and 461 at bats, Benintendi scored 54 runs and had 140 hits, 23 doubles, three triples, eight stolen bases, 52 walks, 184 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, and five sacrifice flies. He had an on base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .399. Benintendi had career highs in batting average and on base percentage.

Career Statistics

Benintendi has a career batting average of .279 with 73 home runs and 384 runs batted in. During 745 games, 3163 plate appearances, and 2791 at bats, he scored 396 runs and had 778 hits, 169 doubles, 18 triples, 69 stolen bases, 309 walks, 1292 total bases, 10 sacrifice bunts, and 32 sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .351, and a slugging percentage of .431.

Benintendi was a runner-up for the American League Rookie of the Year while with the Red Sox in 2017 (lost out to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees). The following year he won the World Series with the Red Sox as Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Then in 2021, Benintendi won the American League Golden Glove Award while with the Royals.

White Sox Outfield

Benintendi, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, is planning to join a White Sox outfield that includes center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and right fielder Gavin Sheets. The White Sox underachieved in 2022. They were expected to make the postseason, but only reached the .500 mark at 81 wins and 81 losses.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors White Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

