White Sox sign starting pitcher Mike Clevinger

The Chicago White Sox have signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger of Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday according to ESPN. The terms of the contract are one year and $12 million. The White Sox become the third team Clevinger has played for following Cleveland who he was with from 2016 to 2020, and the San Diego Padres in 2020 and 2022.

2022 with the Padres

This past season in San Diego, Clevinger had a record of seven wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 4.33. In 114 1/3 innings pitched and 23 games, he gave up 102 hits, 55 earned runs, 20 home runs, 35 walks, and three wild pitches to go along with 91 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.20.

Tommy John Surgery

Clevinger missed the entire 2021 Major League Baseball regular season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In a report from Gabrielle Starr of Fansided in 2022, Clevinger believed there was a possibility he would never pitch again after his elbow procedure. This past season Clevinger might not have been outstanding, but was good enough to put together satisfactory statistics.

Two Career Shutouts

Twice in Clevinger’s Major League Baseball career, he recorded a shutout. The first time was on April 21, 2018 in a 4-0 Cleveland win in Baltimore. The second time was on September 13, 2020 in a 6-0 Padres win over the San Francisco Giants. The two shutouts were also Clevinger’s two only complete games of his six-year Major League career.

Joining the White Sox Starting Rotation

Clevinger is about to join a White Sox starting pitching rotation that includes Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia, Lance Lynn of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lucas Giolito of Burbank, California, and Michael Kopech of Longview, Texas. Clevinger is set to replace Johnny Cueto of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, who is a free agent. Last season Cueto had a record of eight wins and 10 losses with an excellent earned run average of 3.35.