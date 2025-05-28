MLB News and Rumors

White Sox trade catcher Matt Thaiss to Rays

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26160684_168396541_lowres-2

The Chicago White Sox traded catcher Matt Thaiss of Jackson, New Jersey to the Kansas City Royals for minor league outfielder Dru Baker of Tomball, Texas on Tuesday according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. Baker played for the Durham Bulls of the International League and the Rays in the Rookie League this season.

Third Major League Baseball franchise

Thaiss played six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels from 2019 to 2024. He then played 35 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2025.

Thaiss’s 2025 MLB Statistics

Thaiss batted .212 with one home run and eight runs batted in during the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season. During 35 games, 85 at bats and 110 plate appearances, he scored 11 runs, and had 18 hits, four doubles, one stolen base, 23 walks, 25 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .382, and a slugging percentage of .294. It is interesting that Thaiss has a better on base percentage than slugging percentage by 88 points.

Thaiss’s home run and stolen base came in White Sox wins. The home run came in an 8-4 White Sox win over the Boston Red Sox on April 20, and the stolen base came in a 6-2 White Sox win over the Miami Marlins on May 9.

Initially at the corner infield

Thaiss was selected as a catcher in the first round, 16th overall, by the Angels in the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. However, he moved to the corner infield at the beginning of his MLB career. Thaiss played 43 games with the Angels in his rookie season in 2019 at third base, and 17 games with the Angels over the next three seasons at first base. Then in 2022, the Angels started playing Thaiss in the position he was initially drafted–catcher.

Rays in Playoff Contention

The Rays are at 27 wins and 27 losses. They are two games back of the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians for the final playoff spot in the American League.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Rays
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26161035_168396541_lowres-2

Red Sox trade pitcher Sean Newcomb to Athletics

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18138033_168396541_lowres-2
Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki and Angels 3B Taylor Ward named players of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 27 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22506369 (1)
Defense a reason why the Dodgers are struggling
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26061079_168396541_lowres-2
Guardians starting pitcher Ben Lively gone for the season with Tommy John Surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 26 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB All-Star shortstop Jean Segura retires at age 35
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 22 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25604671_168396541_lowres-2
Pirates announce Emmanuel Valdez and Jared Jones out with shoulder surgeries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 21 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26219101_168396541_lowres-2
MLB names Will Benson and Miguel Vargas Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 20 2025
More News
Arrow to top