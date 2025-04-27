The Chicago White Sox were involved in separate Major League Baseball trades over the last two days. First, they traded outfielder Travis Jankowski of Ephrata, Pennsylvania to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash according to CBS Sports on Friday. Second, the White Sox received rookie third baseman Gage Workman of Chandler, Arizona in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations according to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors.

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski is joining his eighth Major League Baseball franchise. He was previously with the the San Diego Padres for five seasons from 2015 to 2019, the Cincinnati Reds for one season in 2020, the Philadelphia Phillies for one season in 2021, the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners in 2022, the Texas Rangers in 2023 and 2024, and the Chicago White Sox in 2025. While with the Rangers, Jankowski won the 2023 World Series.

Jankowski in 2025

This season on the south side of Chicago, Jankowski batted .214 during seven games, 14 at bats and 15 plate appearances. He had three hits in 14 at bats, and scored one run, and had one walk. Jankowski had three total bases, an on base percentage of .267 and a slugging percentage of .217. The run came in an 8-1 White Sox win over the Los Angeles Angels on March 27.

Jankowski in 2024

Last season with the Rangers, Jankowski batted .200 with one home run and 12 runs batted in during 104 games, 190 at bats and 207 plate appearances. He scored 19 runs and had 38 hits, five doubles, 11 stolen bases, 12 walks, 46 total bases, an on base percentage of .266, and a slugging percentage of .242. The home run came in his first game of the season, a 4-3 Rangers win over the Chicago Cubs on March 28, 2024.

Workman in 2025

In his first Major League Baseball season, Workman has batted .214 with zero home runs and two runs batted in with the Cubs. During nine games, 14 at bats and 15 plate appearances, he had three hits, one double, one stolen base, one walk, four total bases, and an on base percentage of .267 and slugging percentage of .286. The walk came in a 7-0 Cubs win over the Texas Rangers on April 7, and the double, two runs batted in, and stolen base came in a 16-0 Cubs win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 12.