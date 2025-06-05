The 2025 National Hockey League Stanley Cup Finals commence on Wednesday. There are eight Panthers who are on the playoff roster who did not win a Stanley Cup with the Panthers last season. Let’s find out who they are.

Brad Marchand

The right winger from Halifax, Nova Scotia was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Panthers on March 7 for a conditional second round pick. Marchand has four goals and 10 assists for 14 points, and is a +11. In an interesting statistic, he leads the NHL in the postseason with 46 penalty minutes.

Nate Schmidt

The defenseman from St. Cloud, Minnesota signed a one-year contract worth $800,000 on July 3, 2024. He has three goals and four assists for seven points in 17 games and is a +6.

Seth Jones

The defenseman from Arlington, Texas was traded to the Panthers from the Chicago Blackhawks with a fourth round pick in 2026 for a first round pick in 2026 and goaltender Spencer Knight of Stamford, Connecticut on March 1, 2025. In the 2025 NHL Playoffs, Jones has three goals and four assists for seven points in 17 games and is a +9.

Jesper Boqvist

The centre from Falun, Sweden signed a two-year contract worth $3 million on July 1, 2024. He has two goals and three assists for five points in 11 postseason games.

Tomas Nosek

The centre from Pardubice, Czech Republic signed a one-year contract worth $775,000 on July 1, 2024. He has three assists for three points in 10 postseason games and is a +5.

A.J. Greer

The left winger from Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Quebec signed a one-year contract worth $1.7 million on July 1, 2024. He has two goals and one assist for three points in 12 playoff games.

Nico Sturm

The centre from Augsburg, Germany was traded from the San Jose Sharks to the Panthers with a seventh round pick in 2027 for a fourth round pick in 2026 on March 6. He has zero points in eight playoff games.

Vitek Vanecek

The goaltender from Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic was traded from the Sharks to the Panthers for right winger Patrick Giles of Chevy Chase, Maryland on March 5. He will be the backup goaltender in the Stanley Cup Finals to Sergei Bobrovsky.