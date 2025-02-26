The Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) race certainly looks different with San Antonio Spurs superstar, Victor Wembanyama, now out for the remainder of the season due to a blood clot. Wembanyama was the overwhelming favorite this season to win the DPOY award. He averaged a league-high 3.8 blocks per game just one season after leading the Association in blocks during his rookie campaign (3.6 blocks). Unfortunately, the French superstar will now be ineligible for any NBA awards this season. Now, new favorites have emerged in the DPOY race. With all of this in mind, here are the top three candidates to win this year’s NBA DPOY. All odds were verified via FanDuel as of February 25th, 2025.

Who are the Favorites to Win NBA DPOY With Victor Wembanyama Sidelined for the Season?

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, Evan Mobley, has surged in the DPOY odds. He currently has odds of +130 to claim the award. So far, Mobley has tallied 1.6 blocks, 7.0 defensive rebounds per game, and a defensive rating of 108. Evan Mobley has embraced the challenge of being a defensive anchor this year and is a major reason for Cleveland’s team success. Without him, the Cavaliers are not the first seed of the Eastern Conference. Evan Mobley has always been a versatile player, but he has certainly unlocked a hidden defensive element this year.

Jaren Jackson

Jaren Jackson has been the most consistent star for the Memphis Grizzlies this year. Ja Morant’s presence certainly helps, but the Grizzlies have taken a step forward as a team. Jaren Jackson is proving why he is one of the more underappreciated players in the Association. Not only did he make his second All-Star Team, but he is now one of the favorites for DPOY at +135 odds. On the year, Jackson is averaging 1.7 blocks, 4.6 defensive rebounds per game, and a defensive rating of 109. He has shored up the Grizzlies’ frontcourt and held some of the premier frontcourt players to poor shooting nights this season.

Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels has found a home with the Atlanta Hawks. He has wreaked havoc on opposing wings all season long. Daniels has a knack for disrupting passing lanes and snagging multiple steals night in and night out. He currently has +850 odds to win the DPOY award. This year, Daniels has logged a league-best 3.1 steals, 4.0 defensive rebounds per game, and a defensive rating of 110. Considering all of this, the DPOY race should be very interesting as the end of the regular season draws closer.