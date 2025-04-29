Golf News and Rumors

Who are the five Japanese women to win a major in women's golf?

Jeremy Freeborn
Many golf fans know that Hideki Matsuyama of Matsuyama, Japan is the only men’s golfer from Japan to win a major. He accomplished the feat at the 2021 Masters. However, on the women’s side, five golfers from Japan have won major titles. Let’s take a look back at who they are.

Hisako Higuchi

The first Japanese female golfer to ever win a major championship was Hisako Higuchi of Kawagoe. Higuchi won the 1977 LPGA Championship in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Higuchi had a four round score of -9, and beat three formidable golfers in the process by three strokes. The three runner-ups who combined to win seven major titles, were Americans Judy Rankin and Pat Bradley, and Canadian Sandra Post.

Hinako Shibuno

Second on the list is Hinako Shibuno, who won the 2019 Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf Club in Milton Keynes, England. Shibuno, who was nicknamed Smiling Cinderella, won with a very impressive score of -18. Shibuno’s four round score was the second best score ever in the history of the Women’s British Open since it became a major in 2021. That record belongs to Karen Stupples of Dover, England, who recorded an albatross on her way to posting a four round score of -19.

Yuka Saso

A multi-major champion, Yuka Saso won the 2021 United States Women’s Open representing her native country of the Philippines, and then the 2024 United States Women’s Open. However, this time she represented her father’s native country of Japan. At the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania last year, Saso only had a four round score of -4, but it was good enough to beat Shibuno by three strokes in a memorable 1-2 Japanese finish.

Ayaka Furue

The native of Kobe won the 2024 Evian Championship. She posted a four round score of -19, and beat Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou by a stroke. Furue’s score of -19 was the second best score ever at the Evian Championship since the tournament became a major in 2013. In-gee Chun of South Korea has the record of -21 in 2016.

Mao Saigo

The native of Funabashi won the 2025 Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas. Saigo posted a four-round score of -7, and won in the largest playoff in major golf history (five players).

 

Golf News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn
