Who are the five women’s golfers to make an albatross at a major?

Golf history was made on Friday in the second round of the 2025 Chevron Championship at the Woodlands, Texas. For only the fifth time ever, a women’s golfer made an Albatross in a major championship. Liu Yan of Beijing, China accomplished the feat as it only took her two shots to get the golf ball in the hole on the par five eighth hole. Yan went from -5 to -7 and was the leader at the halfway point of the first major of the women’s golf season.

Yan, who is 195th in the world, actually had a tough day in Texas on Friday as she only went even par. She had four bogeys and one birdie. Yan’s best complete round was the first round on Thursday, as she made seven birdies and zero bogeys.

It is now time to take a look at the four other golfers to make an albatross at a major in women’s golf. All mentioned golfers recorded their double eagles on a par five.

Dawn Coe-Jones

The Canadian star from Campbell River, British Columbia was the first female golfer to make an albatross at a major. She accomplished the feat on the fourth hole in the first round of the 1993 du Maurier Classic in London, Ontario when the Canadian Women’s Open was recognized as a major championship. Coe-Jones won three times on the LPGA Tour, and was inducted into the British Columbia Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Asa Gottmo

The native of Kalmar, Sweden made an albatross on the seventh hole in the fourth round of the 2002 Women’s British Open in Turnberry. This was Gottmo’s only appearance at a major championship and was tied for 45th.

Karen Stupples

The native of Dover, England made an albatross on the second hole in the fourth round of the 2004 Women’s British Open in Sunnuingdale. Stupples won the championship as she posted a four round score of -19 and beat Australia’s Rachel Teske by five strokes.

Vikki Laing

The native of Musselburgh, Scotland made an albatross on the 17th hole in the second round of the 2014 Women’s British Open at Royal Birkdale. Like Gottmo, this was Laing’s only major championship appearance and was tied for 62nd.