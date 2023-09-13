NFL News and Rumors

Who Are The Richest NFL Owners? Broncos Owner Rob Walton Tops List

In the NFL, team valuations have grown astronomically over the past decade, making it harder for individuals to own teams. As a result, the past two NFL franchises that have changed hands were sold to ownership groups. Most recently, the Josh Group purchased the Washington Commanders for a record $6.05 billion, which followed a $4.95 billion acquisition by the Walton-Penner group, who purchased the Denver Broncos in 2020.

Top 5 Richest NFL Team Owners in 2023

For even the wealthiest individuals, the dream of owning an NFL franchise is simply out of reach. Few individuals have wallets big enough to afford the multi-billion dollar price tag.

With revenue figures and league sponsorships still on the rise, the cost of owning an NFL team will only become more expensive in the future.

Below, we’ll break down the richest team owners in the NFL, according to Forbes’ Billionaire Index.

  1. Rob Walton — $59.5 Billion
  2. Jody Allen/Paul Allen Trust — $20.3 Billion
  3. David Tepper — $18.5 Billion
  4. Clark Hunt/Hunt Family — $15.3 Billion
  5. Jerry Jones — $13.6 Billion

1. Rob Walton — $59.5 Billion

The owner of the Denver Broncos, Rob Walton is the American billionaire heir to Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. He’s the eldest son of Helen and Sam Walton.

The Walton-Penner family bought the Broncos for $4.65 billion last year, making it the second-biggest buyout in sports history. Rob Walton is worth an estimated $59.5 billion, which makes him the 18th richest person in the world.

2. Jody Allen/Paul Allen Trust — $20.3 Billion

Currently, Jody Allen serves as the Seattle Seahawks chair and has been the franchise’s de facto owner since the death of her brother, Paul Allen, in October 2018.

Paul Allen was the Microsoft co-founder and when he died in 2018, Jody Allen took over his investment and project management at Vulcan Inc. She’s the co-founder and president of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation.

The family trust is worth $20.3 billion.

3. David Tepper — $18.5 Billion

An American billionaire hedge fund manager, Tepper is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. He bought the team from the original owner and founder Jerry Richardson in May 2018 for $2.275 billion.

Tepper’s net worth is an estimated $18.6 billion. The majority of his wealth stems from his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, which he founded in 1993.

4. Clark Hunt/Hunt Family — $15.3 Billion

Clark Hunt is the part owner, chairman, and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt serves as the chairman of Hunts Sports Group, which oversees the operations of the Chiefs. Like other NFL owners, Hunt inherited most of his wealth as the grandson of H.L. Hunt, who made his fortune through Texas oil fields.

At some point, the Hunt family was considered the richest family in America during the 1940s. Today, the Hunt family is worth an estimated $15.5 billion. The franchise was passed down from his family and has experienced tremendous success with two Super Bowl victories over the past four years, thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

5. Jerry Jones —$13.6 Billion

The owner of America’s team, Jerry Jones is considered one of the richest NFL owners. Jones is worth an estimated $13.6 billion with most of his fortune stemming from oil and gas drilling.

At 80, Jones is the fourth richest person in the state of Texas. He bought the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989 from H.R. Bright at the time when the franchise was losing $1 million per month.

His investment with the Cowboys has paid off as the franchise is now the most valuable team in the US worth over $9.2 billion, per Sportico.

