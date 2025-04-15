Golf News and Rumors

Who are the six men’s golfers to win a career grand slam?

Jeremy Freeborn
It was a memorable weekend in men’s golf. Rory McIlroy of Holywood, Northern Ireland won the career grand slam by winning the 2025 Masters in a playoff over England’s Justin Rose. McIlroy posted a four round score of -11, and was victorious despite four double bogeys throughout the tournament. That is the most number of bogeys for a golfer to ever win the Masters. The previous record was three when Craig Stadler of San Diego, California won the 1982 Masters. McIlroy previously won the 2011 United States Open, the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship and the 2014 British Open.

There are five other golfers to win the career grand slam. Let’s take a look at who they are.

Gene Sarazen

The native of Harrison, New York won his first major at the 1922 United States Open in Chicago. He would go on to win two United States Opens (the other in 1932), three PGA Championships (1922, 1923, and 1933), the 1932 British Open and the 1935 Masters. This was only the second Masters tournament as Horton Smith of Springfield, Missouri won the first Masters in 1934.

Ben Hogan

The native of Stephenville, Texas won his first major at the 1946 PGA Championship in Portland. He would go on to win two PGA Championships (the other in 1948), four United States Opens (1948, 1950, 1951 and 1953), two Masters (1951 and 1953), and one British Open (1953). Hogan completed the grand slam at Carnoustie, as Hogan posted a winning score of -6.

Gary Player

The native of Johannesburg, South Africa won his first major at the 1959 British Open. He would go on to win two more British Opens (1968 and 1974), three Masters (1961, 1974, and 1978), two PGA Championships (1962 and 1972), and one United States Open (1965). Player completed the grand slam 60 years ago when he won in St. Louis.

Jack Nicklaus

The native of Columbus, Ohio won his first major at the 1962 United States Open at Oakmont. He went on to win three more United States Opens (1967, 1972 and 1980), six Masters (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986), five PGA Championships (1963, 1971, 1973, 1975 and 1980), and three British Opens (1966, 1970 and 1978). Nicklaus earned the career grand slam by winning the 1966 British Open in Muirfield. Nicklaus’s 18 majors are the most ever.

Tiger Woods

The native of Cypress, California won his first major at the 1997 Masters. He went on to win five Masters (also won in 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019), four PGA Championships (1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007), three United States Opens (2000, 2002 and 2008), and three British Opens (2000, 2005 and 2006). Woods accomplished the career grand slam by winning the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
