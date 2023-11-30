Who Are The Top 10 Seattle Mariners Home Run Hitters Ever?

In an extensive series, we are taking a look at the top 10 home run hitters of every Major League Baseball franchise. Here we profile the Seattle Mariners, the 26th feature.

10) Jim Presley

The third baseman from Pensacola, Florida had 115 home runs with the Mariners from 1984 to 1989. Presley had a career-high 28 home runs in 1985, and then had 27 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1986. During the 1986 MLB season, Presley became only the second player ever to have two walk-off grand slams in the same year. He accomplished the feat in an 8-4 Mariners win over the California Angels on Opening Day (April 8, 1986), and then did it again on July 17 in a 5-1 Mariners win over the Boston Red Sox. The only other player to have two walk-off grand slams in the same season was Cy Williams of the Philadelphia Phillies in 1926.

9) Bret Boone

The second baseman from El Cajon, California had 143 home runs with the Mariners from 1992 to 1993, and again from 2001 to 2005. He had 37 home runs as an American League All-Star in 2001, and 35 home runs as an All-Star in 2005. While with the Mariners in 2001, Boone led the American League with 141 runs batted in. Also that season he set the Mariners franchise for most home runs in a season by a second baseman. On May 2, 2002, Boone and Mike Cameron of LaGrange, Georgia became the first teammates in Major League history to hit two home runs each in a single inning. They accomplished the feat in the first inning in a 15-4 Seattle win over the Chicago White Sox.

8) Raul Ibanez

The left fielder from New York, New York had 156 home runs with the Mariners in three different stints. He hit home runs with the Mariners from 1997 to 2000, 2004 to 2008, and again in 2013. On July 17, 1999, Ibanez hit the first ever grand slam at Safeco Field (now T-Mobile Park) in a 9-1 Mariners win over the San Diego Padres. Then on September 21, 2013, Ibanez tied the MLB record for the most home runs by a player 40 years of age or older in a 6-5 Mariners loss to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Ibanez hit his 29th home run, which tied the record previously set by Ted Williams, who had 29 dingers with the Boston Red Sox in 1960 at age 42.

7) Alvin Davis

The first baseman from Riverside, California had 160 home runs with the Mariners from 1984 to 1991. Davis’s most memorable season was his rookie season of 1984. He had 27 home runs as an American League All-Star and the American League Rookie of the Year. Davis then had a career-high 29 home runs in 1987.

6) Nelson Cruz

The designated hitter and outfielder from Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic had 163 home runs with the Mariners from 2015 to 2018. He had a career-high 44 home runs in 2015, 43 home runs in 2016, 39 home runs in 2017, and 37 home runs in 2018. Cruz was an All-Star in 2015, 2017, and 2018. When Cruz hit his 44 home runs in 2015, it was four more home runs than when he led the Major Leagues by hitting 40 home runs with the Baltimore Orioles in 2014. In 2017, Cruz led the American League with 119 runs batted in.

5) Alex Rodriguez

The shortstop from New York, New York had 189 home runs with the Mariners from 1995 to 2000. He had 36 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1996, 23 home runs as an All-Star in 1997, 42 home runs as an All-Star in 1998, and 41 home runs as an All-Star in 2000. Interestingly, Rodriguez was not an American League All-Star in 1999, when he hit 42 home runs.

4) Kyle Seager

The third baseman from Charlotte, North Carolina had 242 home runs with the Mariners from 2011 to 2021. He had 25 home runs as an American League All-Star in 2014, and a career-high 35 home runs in his final Major League season in 2021.

3) Jay Buhner

The rightfielder from Louisville, Kentucky had 307 home runs with the Mariners from 1988 to 2001. He had a career-high 44 home runs as an American League All-Star in 1996. That year he also struck out 159 times, which led the American League. Buhner became the 10th player ever to hit 40 home runs three straight seasons. He also hit 40 home runs in 1995 and 1997.

2) Edgar Martinez

The Hall of Fame designated hitter and third baseman from New York, New York had 309 home runs with the Mariners from 1989 to 2004. He had a career-high 37 home runs in 2000. That year Martinez led Major League Baseball with 145 runs batted in. A seven-time American League All-Star, Martinez also won five silver slugger awards.

1) Ken Griffey Jr.

The Hall of Fame centerfielder from Donora, Pennsylvania had 417 home runs with the Mariners from 1989 to 1999, and from 2009 to 2010. A 10-time All-Star with the Mariners, Griffey Jr. had back-to-back 56 home runs with Seattle in 1997 and 1998. He led the American League in home runs in each of those two seasons. Griffey Jr. also led the American League with 40 home runs in 1994 and 48 home runs in 1999. In the first season Griffey Jr. had 56 home runs, he set a Mariners franchise record for most home runs in a single season and was the American League Most Valuable Player.