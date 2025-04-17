In the National Hockey League, it is very prestigious to record a hat trick (when a player scores three goals in a game). However, it is more rare in baseball for a player to hit three home runs in a game. In March, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hit three dingers in a 20-9 Yankees win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Let’s now take a look at the two Major League Baseball players to hit three home runs in a game in April.

Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Guardians third baseman from Bani, Dominican Republic only has four home runs all season, but three came in a single game. That was on April 4 in an 8-6 Guardians win over the Los Angeles Angels. Ramirez hit solo home runs in the first inning and ninth inning, and a two-run home run in the fifth inning that scored left fielder Steven Kwan of Los Gatos, California.

This was the second time in Ramirez’s career he has had three home runs in a single game. The first time came on June 8, 2023 in a 10-3 Guardians win over the Boston Red Sox.

So far this season, Ramirez is batting .268 with eight runs batted in. During 16 games, 66 plate appearances, and 56 at bats, he has scored six runs, and had 15 hits, three doubles, one stolen base, six walks, 30 total bases, three sacrifice flies (leads Major League Baseball), an on base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .536.

Ivan Herrera

The St. Louis Cardinals catcher from Panama also only has four home runs all season, and three were in a single game. Like Ramirez, Herrera had three home runs against the Angels. Herrera accomplished the feat in a 12-5 Cardinals win on April 2. He had a solo home run in the fourth inning, a two run home run in the sixth inning that scored Nolan Arenado of Newport Beach, California, and a three run home run in the eighth inning that scored Arenado and Alec Burleson of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Herrera is currently on the injury list with a knee injury. He is batting .381 with 11 runs batted in. During seven games, 21 at bats, and 24 plate appearances, Herrera scored six runs and had eight hits, two doubles, three walks, 22 total bases, an on base percentage of .458 and slugging percentage of 1.048. Herrera’s doubles came in a 5-3 Cardinals win over the Minnesota Twins on March 27 and in a 5-1 Cardinals win over the Twins on March 29.