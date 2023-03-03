Many UFC fans know about Jon Jones’s accomplishments in the octagon.

His personal life is much more mysterious.

Jones, 35, was previously engaged to Jessie Moses, his high school sweetheart from their days at Endicott High School in New York.

The two share three daughters together: Leah, Carmen, and Olivia.

Jon Jones’ Former Girlfriend & Estranged Fianceé

Jones and Moses began dating in 2005 but broke up.

They rekindled their relationship years later.

The couple was engaged in 2013.

Following Jones’s arrest for domestic assault on the same night as his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in 2021, Moses broke the engagement and left Jones.

Jones took to social media to officially announce their breakup in February 2022.

The tweet has since been deleted but read as follows:

“My fiancé left me about two months ago, today she finalized that she won’t be coming back. If you are a Jon Jones hater, have a toast, I feel like sh*t.”

Moses Leads A Private Life

Despite co-parenting with a famous athlete like Jones and dealing with a public domestic assault issue a couple of years ago, Moses, 35, leads a relatively private life.

She is a stay-at-home mother who does not appear to have any public social media accounts.

Her three children were born between 2008 and 2013 (or 2016 as information varies among sources) and are also not in the public eye.

Prior to her relationship with Jones, Moses was married to a bouncer who aspired to be an MMA professional.

What Is The Current Status Of Their Relationship?

No one really knows what terms the two have been on since Jones’s announcement that Moses left him over a year ago.

Jones is set to return to the octagon after a three-year hiatus, and some are curious if that will provide an indication of how he and Moses are doing.

Will she be at UFC 285 in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 4, 2023?

We will have to wait and see.

