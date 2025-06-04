Who Is Jordan Ott? Meet The Phoenix Suns’ New Head Coach

The Phoenix Suns have hired Jordan Ott as their next head coach. Learn more about Ott and his journey to Phoenix below.

Phoenix Suns Hire Jordan Ott

Just In: The Phoenix Suns are hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as the franchise's new head coach, sources tell ESPN. Ott has been an NBA assistant since 2012 and has a strong background of offensive and defensive creativity, player development and communication. pic.twitter.com/doDE6Fahdj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2025

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Suns are hiring Ott to be the franchise’s next head coach. Ott worked as an assistant coach this past season with the Cleveland Cavaliers under Kenny Atkinson.

Ott and fellow Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant were reportedly the two finalists for Phoenix’s head coaching position.

Ott met with Suns owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein, and general manager Brian Gregory before being hired.

Charania also reported that Suns star Devin Booker approved of Ott’s hiring.

Ott began his basketball coaching journey as a graduate assistant under Tom Izzo at Michigan State from 2006 to 2008. Ott then served as a video coordinator from 2008 to 2013.

It’s worth noting that Ishbia was a member of Izzo’s Michigan State team that won the national championship in 2000.

After serving as the video coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks for three seasons, Ott became an assistant under Atkinson with the Brooklyn Nets in 2016. Atkinson left the Nets to work as an assistant for Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers from 2022 to 2024.

Ott is best known for his player development and creativity in planning offensive and defensive strategies. Ott is also excellent in the film room, which stems from his many years as a video coordinator.

Ott takes over for Mike Budenholzer, who was fired by the Suns in April after one season.

What’s Next For The Suns?

The Suns plan to trade Kevin Durant by the 2025 NBA Draft, per @ShamsCharania: – Durant trade talks are about to escalate. – Phoenix will work directly with Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, to find his new team. – 4-6 teams will express interest in trading for Durant. pic.twitter.com/trJQVP26Wi — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 4, 2025

Ott takes over a Phoenix Suns team that underperformed and missed the playoffs after a 36-46 record.

The first task will be determining the next team for Kevin Durant. Charania reports that the Suns will work with Durant and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, on his next landing spot.

Four to six teams are reportedly interested in Durant’s services.