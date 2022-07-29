Who Is On The Usyk vs Joshua 2 Undercard? Full Boxing Undercard Revealed

With the highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk just a matter of weeks away now, the full undercard of this gigantic event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has been confirmed.

Former WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super-middleweight world champion, Callum Smith, fights Mathieu Bauderlique in a WBC light-heavyweight final eliminator. Undefeated heavyweight pairing of Filip Hrgović and Zhilei Zhang meet in an IBF heavyweight title final eliminator, with much more on this huge card from the Middle East.

Full Undercard For Usyk vs Joshua: The Rematch

With the heavyweight rematch for the WBA Super, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles between Usyk and Joshua being the main event, there are some decent fights on the undercard prior to the heavyweight showpiece.

Highly rated heavyweight, Filip Hrgović with face China’s unbeaten star, Zhilei Zhang, in an IBF final eliminator to see who becomes the mandatory challenger for the belt next.

Former super-middleweight world champion and World Boxing Super Series winner, Callum Smith, takes on Frenchman, Mathieu Bauderlique, in what is also a final eliminator for the WBC light-heavyweight title, currently held by Artur Beterbiev.

Also featuring on the undercard is Britain’s Ramla Ali, who faces Crystal Garcia Nova in a women’s super-bantamweight fight, the first female boxers ever to feature on an international event in Saudi Arabi.

Former Floyd Mayweather man and former super-middleweight world champion, Badou Jack also features on the undercard, as he takes on Richard Rivera in a cruiserweight contest.

Andrew Tabiti and Tyrone Spong also clash in a heavyweight contest, with Usyk’s teammate Daniel Lapin in a light-heavyweight bout against Jozef Jurko.

Rounding off the undercard sees Saudi super-lightweight prospect Ziyad Almaayouf facing Jose Alatorre. Seven fights on the undercard, eight fights in total including the main event.

Full Card:

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 (WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight Titles)

Filip Hrgovic vs Zhilei Zhang (Heavyweight)

Callum Smith vs Mathieu Bauderlique (Light-Heavyweight)

Ramla Ali vs Crystal Garcia Nova (Super-Bantamweight)

Badou Jack vs Richard Rivera (Cruiserweight)

Andrew Tabiti vs Tyrone Spong (Heavyweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Jozef Jurko (Light-Heavyweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Jose Alatorre (Super-Lightweight)

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Odds

Already claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets from our offshore partners.

Check out the chart below for the best Usyk vs Joshua 2 odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Moneyline Odds Play Oleksandr Usyk -250 Anthony Joshua +175 Draw +1800

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.