Who Should Trade for Justin Fields?

The Chicago Bears hold the number one overall pick, and there has been much speculation about what they will do with the pick and their young quarterback. Justin Fields has been talked about as a potential trade target around the league due to the idea of the Bears taking a new quarterback. Hall of Famer Warren Sapp added to the rumors during an appearance on Bret Boone’s podcast.

“What I’m hearing out of Chicago is they’re fixing to package him up, trade him for some other pieces, and then go with the Bryce [Young] kid from Alabama,” Sapp said.”

This may be a smokescreen like we often see during the off-season. However, entering the wacky world of Justin Fields’ trades is a good time.

Atlanta Falcons

As the Falcons work through their post-Matt Ryan era, there is not a clear successor for him. The closest they have to him is Desmond Ridder, their third-round draft pick from last year. While Ridder improved statistically in his four starts, he only has those four starts in his career.

The Falcons had shown that they want to carry a balanced rushing attack. Including starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, four ball carriers ran for over 300 yards. Fields has shown that he has no issues running the ball, as demonstrated by his 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. Combined with young players such as Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts, Atlanta would be a great spot for a young quarterback, let alone one who is from the Atlanta area.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are likely starting over at quarterback, moving on from Derek Carr. Unlike the Falcons, the Raiders are a more experienced offense with the likes of Davante Adams, Darren Waller, and Hunter Renfrow. As a result, they have been linked to veterans such as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers if they decide to return to football next season. However, Fields could be the fallback option if the team looks to get younger.

The Raiders have other concerns on top of their quarterback concerns. The defense ranked 26th in scoring defense while ranking 29th against the pass. They will have to resign Josh Jacobs after declining his fifth-year option last offseason. And the Raiders as a team underachieved as a team, only winning six games in 2022. If they look to get younger, Fields as their quarterback of the future may be the start if they do not like the 2023 quarterback prospects.

New Orleans Saints

Similar to Atlanta, the Saints are in the middle of a transitionary period. Their quarterback room has no long-term future, and they are in a division full of quarterback questions.

Currently, the quarterbacks on the roster are Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Taysom Hill. Dalton and Hill are both over 30 years old, while Winston just turned 29 earlier this month. Although they went 7-10 this season, the Saints were still in a position to win the division and they had a top-10 scoring defense. Saints’ fans could say that they are only a quarterback away from being competitive in the NFC.

A Justin Fields trade is more complicated for the Saints, however. Their first-round pick, the 10th overall pick, is the property of the Philadelphia Eagles. And they are projected to be over $50 million over the salary cap, making them adding Fields more complicated, even though he is on his rookie contract.