Who were 49 players traded at 2025 MLB Trade Deadline?

There were 49 notable players traded at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline on Thursday. Here are the players who are batting above .200 or have an earned run average under 5.00.

Miguel Andujar

The third baseman from the Dominican Republic went from the Athletics to Cincinnati. He is batting .298 with six home runs and 27 runs batted in.

Harrison Bader

The outfielder from Bronxville, New York went from Minnesota to Philadelphia. He is batting .258 with 12 home runs and 38 runs batted in.

David Bednar

The closer born in Pittsburgh went from Pittsburgh to the Yankees. He is 2-5 with 17 saves and an ERA of 2.37.

Ryan Bergert

The rookie pitcher from Canton, Ohio went from San Diego to Kansas City. He is 1-0 with an ERA of 2.78 in 11 games.

Jake Bird

The reliever from Newhall, California went from Colorado to the Yankees. In 45 games, he is 4-1 with an ERA of 4.73.

Taj Bradley

The starting pitcher from Los Angeles went from Tampa Bay to Minnesota. He is 6-6 with 95 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.61.

Jose Caballero

The second baseman from Panama went from Tampa Bay to the Yankees. He is batting .226 with two home runs and 27 runs batted in.

Alex Call

The outfielder from Burnsville, Minnesota went from Washington to the Dodgers. He is batting .274 with three home runs and 26 runs batted in.

Willi Castro

The All-Star outfielder from Puerto Rico went from Minnesota to the Cubs. He is batting .245 with 10 home runs and 27 runs batted in.

Carlos Correa

The three-time All-Star shortstop from Puerto Rico went from Minnesota to Houston. He is batting .267 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in.

Danny Coulombe

The reliever from St. Louis went from Minnesota to Texas. He is 1-0 with an ERA of 1.16 in 40 games.

Camilo Doval

The All-Star closer from the Dominican Republic went from San Francisco to the Yankees. He is 4-2 with 15 saves and an earned run average of 3.09.

Jhoan Duran

The closer from the Dominican Republic went from Minnesota to Philadelphia. He is 6-4 with 16 saves and an ERA of 2.01.

Bailey Falter

The starting pitcher from Chino Hills, California went from Pittsburgh to Kansas City. He is 7-5 with 70 strikeouts and an earned run average of 3.73.

Freddy Fermin

The catcher from Venezuela went from Kansas City to San Diego. He is batting .255 with three home runs and 12 runs batted in.

Kyle Finnegan

The All-Star closer born in Detroit went from Washington to Detroit. He is 1-1 with 20 saves and an ERA of 4.38.

Caleb Ferguson

The reliever from Columbus went from Pittsburgh to Seattle. He is 2-2 with an ERA of 3.74 in 45 games.

Ty France

The All-Star first baseman from Downey, California went from Minnesota to Toronto. He is batting .251 with six home runs and 44 runs batted in.

Paul Gervase

The rookie reliever from Cary, North Carolina went from Tampa Bay to the Dodgers. He is 0-0 with an ERA of 4.26 in five games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes

The gold glove third baseman from Tomball, Texas went from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati. He is batting .236 with two home runs and 36 runs batted in.

Ryan Helsley

The All-Star closer from Tahlequah, Oklahoma went from St. Louis to the Mets. He is 3-1 with 21 saves and an ERA of 3.00.

Adrian Houser

The starter pitching from Tahlequah, Oklahoma went from the White Sox to Tampa Bay. He is 6-2 with 47 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.10.

Griffin Jax

The reliever from Phoenix went from Minnesota to Tampa Bay. He is 1-5 with an ERA of 4.50 in 50 games.

Merrill Kelly

The starting pitcher from Houston went from Arizona to Texas. He is 9-6 with 121 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.22.

Andrew Kittredge

The reliever from Spokane went from Baltimore to the Cubs. He is 2-2 with an ERA of 3.45 in 31 games.

Stephen Kolek

The starting pitcher from Houston went from San Diego to Kansas City. He is 4-5 with 56 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.18.

Ramon Laureano

The outfielder from the Dominican Republic went from the Orioles to the Padres He is batting .290 with 15 home runs and 46 runs batted in.

Zack Littell

The starting pitcher from Burlington, North Carolina went from Tampa Bay to Cincinnati. He is 8-8 with 89 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.58.

Brandon Lockridge

The outfielder from Pensacola, Florida went from San Diego to Milwaukee. He is batting .216 with five runs batted in.

Phil Maton

The right handed reliever from Paducah, Kentucky went from St. Louis to Texas. He is 1-3 with an earned run average of 2.35 in 40 games.

Steven Matz

The starting pitcher from Stony Brook, New York went from St. Louis to Boston. He is 5-2 with 47 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.44.

Dustin May

The starting pitcher from Justin, Texas went from the Dodgers to Boston. He is 6-7 with 97 strikeouts with a 4.85 ERA.

Mason Miller

The All-Star closer from Pittsburgh went from the Athletics to San Diego. He is 1-2 with 20 saves and an ERA of 3.76.

Shelby Miller

The All-Star pitcher from Round Rock, Texas went from Arizona to Milwaukee. He is 3-3 with 10 saves and an ERA of 1.98.

Cedric Mullins

The centerfielder from Greensboro, North Carolina went from Baltimore to the Mets. He is batting .229 with 15 home runs and 49 runs batted in.

Ryan O’Hearn

The All-Star first baseman from Dunedin, Florida went from Baltimore to San Diego. He is batting .283 with 13 home runs and 43 runs batted in.

Alan Roden

The outfielder from Middleton, Wisconsin went from Toronto to Minnesota. He is batting .204 with one home run and eight runs batted in.

Taylor Rogers

The All-Star reliever from Denver went from Cincinnati to Pittsburgh to the Cubs. He is 2-2 with an an ERA of 2.45 in 40 games.

Tyler Rogers

The reliever from Denver went from San Francisco to the Mets. He is 4-3 with an ERA of 1.80 in 53 games.

Jesus Sanchez

The rightfielder from the Dominican Republic went from Miami to Houston. He is batting .256 with 10 home runs and 36 runs batted in.

JP Sears

The starting pitcher from Sumter, South Carolina went from the Athletics to San Diego. He is 7-9 with 97 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.95.

Paul Sewald

The reliever from Las Vegas went from Cleveland to Detroit. He is 1-1 with an ERA of 4.70 in 18 games.

Michael Soroka

The starting pitcher from Canada went from Washington to the White Sox. He is 3-8 with 87 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.87.

Brock Stewart

The reliever from Normal, Illinois went from Minnesota to the Dodgers. He is 2-1 with with an ERA of 2.38 in 39 games.

Eugenio Suarez

The third baseman from Venezuela went from Arizona to Seattle. He is batting .248 with 36 home runs and 87 runs batted in.

Ramon Urias

The third baseman from Mexico went from Baltimore to Houston. He is batting .248 with eight home runs and 34 runs batted in.

Louis Varland

The southpaw reliever from St. Paul went from Minnesota to Toronto. He is 3-3 with an ERA of 2.02 in 51 games.

Will Wagner

The third baseman from Houston went from Toronto to San Diego. He is batting .237 with seven runs batted in.

Mike Yastrzemski

The righfielder from Anover, Massachusetts went from San Francisco to Kansas City. He is batting .231 with eight home runs and 38 runs batted in.