The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday from New Orleans, Louisiana. Here are the 11 players selected to the Pro Bowl this season who played for either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles. They did not play last week because they are playing today, but were still recognized by the NFL.

Saquon Barkley

The running back from The Bronx, New York was selected to his third Pro Bowl after being honoured while with the New York Giants in 2018 and 2022. This past season while with the Eagles, Barkley led the NFL with 2005 rushing yards and 2283 yards from scrimmage. Barkley had 13 rushing touchdowns, and 33 catches for 278 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. The first touchdown catch was for 18 yards in a 34-29 Eagles win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on September 6, and the second touchdown catch was 20 yards from Jalen Hurts in a 28-23 Eagles win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 3.

Zack Baun

The linebacker from West Bend, Wisconsin was selected to his first Pro Bowl. This season with the Eagles, Baun had 151 tackles (93 solo tackles and 58 assisted tackles), 11 tackles for a loss, five quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, four pass deflections and one fumble recovery. The interception came in the Eagles win over the Jaguars in November and the fumble recovery came in a 34-6 Eagles win over the Dallas Cowboys on November 10.

Jalen Carter

The defensive tackle from Apopka, Florida was selected to his first Pro Bowl. This season he had 42 combined tackles (25 solo tackles and 17 assisted tackles), 12 tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles with the Eagles.

Landon Dickerson

The guard from Hickory, North Carolina was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl this year representing the Eagles. He played in 16 games for Philadelphia this season.

Creed Humphrey

The offensive lineman from Shawnee, Oklahoma was selected to his first Pro Bowl. He played in 17 games this season for the Chiefs and has won a Super Bowl the last two seasons.

Lane Johnson

The tackle from Groverton, Texas was selected to his sixth Pro Bowl with the Eagles. He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2018.

Chris Jones

The lone defensive player selected to the Pro Bowl from the Chiefs, Jones has been selected to the last six Pro Bowls and have won three Super Bowls with Kansas City. In 2024, Jones had 37 combined tackles (19 solo tackles and 18 assisted tackles), 20 quarterback hits, nine tackles for a loss, five sacks and one forced fumble, which came in a 27-20 Chiefs win over the Baltimore Ravens on opening night.

Cam Jurgens

The Eagles center was selected to his first Pro Bowl. The native of Beatrice, Nebraska had the first fumble recovery in his career this season, and came in a 22-16 Eagles win over the Carolina Panthers on December 8.

Travis Kelce

The tight end from Westlake, Ohio was selected to his 10th straight Pro Bowl. The three-time Super Bowl champ with the Chiefs had 97 catches for 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

Trey Smith

The guard from Humboldt, Tennessee was selected to his first Pro Bowl. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl, and like Humphrey, has won a Super Bowl the last two seasons with Kansas City.

Joe Thuney

The left guard from Centerville, Ohio has played 17 games for the Chiefs this season, and was selected to his third Pro Bowl. On Sunday he is trying to win his fifth Super Bowl after winning two each with the Chiefs and New England Patriots.