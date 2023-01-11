The big focus this week in the world of NFL is the Wild Card Weekend matches, which will take place between January 14-16. But who were the last NFL Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl? We take a look at this question, plus have all the latest Wild Card Weekend match betting, NFL free bets, plus have a glimpse at the Super Bowl LVII futures market.
Jump To:
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats
Latest Super Bowl LVII Futures Betting Odds
The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl
2023 NFL Wild Card Teams
We list below the six 2023 NFL Wild Card teams that will be playing over the weekend of January 14-16.
AFC Wild Card Teams 2023
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Baltimore Ravens
- Miami Dolphins
NFC Wild Card Teams 2023
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Seattle Seahawks
NFL Play-off Dates 2023
- Wild Card Weekend: January 14-16
- Divisional Play-offs: January 21-22
- Conference: January 29
- Super Bowl LVII: February 12
NFL Play-Off Format and the Route to Super Bowl LVII
See below the NFL Play-off schedule and the route to Super Bowl LVII, which will be staged on Sunday February 12.
The Last NFL Wild Card Super Bowl Winners Were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020) who were the last NFL Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady pulling the strings, Tampa started the playoffs that year seeded 5 after a 11-5 regular season, but proved those seedings to be wrong with a string of top wins en route to the Super Bowl LV.
Tampa Bay beat Washington (4th Seed), then New Orleans (2nd Seed) and then Green Bay (1st Seed) on their way to Super Bowl 55. The Kansas City Chiefs were waiting for the Bucs in the pinnacle game, but it was a one-sided affair with Tampa Bay running out 31-9 winners at the Raymond James Stadium – their home ground.
The Bucs also created a bit of history that year as they were the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.
How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?
In Super Bowl 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become only the seventh wild card side to go onto win the Super Bowl.
The Oakland Raiders, in 1980, were the first NFL Wild Card team to go all the way and win the Lombardi Trophy.
See below the seven wild card teams that went onto win the Super Bowl.
- Oakland Raiders (1980), 4th seed: 27-10 vs Philadelphia (Super Bowl 15)
- Denver Broncos (1997), 4th seed: 31-24 vs Packers (Super Bowl 32)
- Baltimore Ravens (2000), 4th seed: 34-7 vs Giants (Super Bowl 35)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2005), 6th seed: 21-10 vs Seahawks (Super Bowl 40)
- New York Giants (2007), 5th seed: 17-14 vs New England Patriots (Super Bowl 43)
- Green Bay Packers (2010), 6th seed: 31-25 vs Steelers (Super Bowl 45)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), 5th seed: 31-9 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl 55)
Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds
The latest Super Bowl VII futures betting odds from Lucky Block ahead of this weekend’s NFL Wild Card fixtures. The Kansas City Chiefs who have won the American Football main event twice before, are the current Super Bowl LVII favourites – they’ve got a bye into the Divisional play-offs being one of the number one seeds, along with the Philadelphia Eagles.
|Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds
|Money Line
|Play
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|4.40
|
Buffalo Bills
|5.00
|
San Francisco 49ers
|6.20
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|6.20
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|8.95
|
Dallas Cowboys
|13.40
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|22.90
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|27.70
|
Minnesota Vikings
|33.00
|
Baltimore Ravens
|37.00
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|46.00
|
New York Giants
|54.00
|
Miami Dolphins
|70.00
|
Seattle Seahawks
|76.00
NFL Wild Card Weekend Matches and Money Line Betting
See below the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend fixtures (Jan 14-16) and latest Money Line betting. You can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.
NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)
AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)
Sunday, January 15, 2023
AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)
NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)
AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)
Monday, January 16, 2023
NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)
Note: Odds are subject to change
