The big focus this week in the world of NFL is the Wild Card Weekend matches, which will take place between January 14-16. But who were the last NFL Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl? We take a look at this question, plus have all the latest Wild Card Weekend match betting, NFL free bets, plus have a glimpse at the Super Bowl LVII futures market.



Best Wild Card Weekend NFL Free Bets



1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

Jump To:

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats

New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats

Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats

Latest Super Bowl LVII Futures Betting Odds

The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl

For more NFL Betting sites, see our top 10 best NFL ranked sportsbooks in 2023 and claim up to $8,000 in bonuses

2023 NFL Wild Card Teams

We list below the six 2023 NFL Wild Card teams that will be playing over the weekend of January 14-16.

AFC Wild Card Teams 2023



Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

NFC Wild Card Teams 2023



Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks

NFL Play-off Dates 2023



Wild Card Weekend: January 14-16

Divisional Play-offs: January 21-22

Conference: January 29

Super Bowl LVII: February 12

RELATED: NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

NFL Play-Off Format and the Route to Super Bowl LVII



See below the NFL Play-off schedule and the route to Super Bowl LVII, which will be staged on Sunday February 12.

The Last NFL Wild Card Super Bowl Winners Were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020) who were the last NFL Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady pulling the strings, Tampa started the playoffs that year seeded 5 after a 11-5 regular season, but proved those seedings to be wrong with a string of top wins en route to the Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay beat Washington (4th Seed), then New Orleans (2nd Seed) and then Green Bay (1st Seed) on their way to Super Bowl 55. The Kansas City Chiefs were waiting for the Bucs in the pinnacle game, but it was a one-sided affair with Tampa Bay running out 31-9 winners at the Raymond James Stadium – their home ground.

The Bucs also created a bit of history that year as they were the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?

In Super Bowl 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become only the seventh wild card side to go onto win the Super Bowl.

The Oakland Raiders, in 1980, were the first NFL Wild Card team to go all the way and win the Lombardi Trophy.

See below the seven wild card teams that went onto win the Super Bowl.

Oakland Raiders (1980), 4th seed: 27-10 vs Philadelphia (Super Bowl 15)

27-10 vs Philadelphia (Super Bowl 15) Denver Broncos (1997), 4th seed: 31-24 vs Packers (Super Bowl 32)

31-24 vs Packers (Super Bowl 32) Baltimore Ravens (2000), 4th seed: 34-7 vs Giants (Super Bowl 35)

34-7 vs Giants (Super Bowl 35) Pittsburgh Steelers (2005), 6th seed: 21-10 vs Seahawks (Super Bowl 40)

21-10 vs Seahawks (Super Bowl 40) New York Giants (2007), 5th seed: 17-14 vs New England Patriots (Super Bowl 43)

17-14 vs New England Patriots (Super Bowl 43) Green Bay Packers (2010), 6th seed: 31-25 vs Steelers (Super Bowl 45)

31-25 vs Steelers (Super Bowl 45) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), 5th seed: 31-9 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl 55)

Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds

The latest Super Bowl VII futures betting odds from Lucky Block ahead of this weekend’s NFL Wild Card fixtures. The Kansas City Chiefs who have won the American Football main event twice before, are the current Super Bowl LVII favourites – they’ve got a bye into the Divisional play-offs being one of the number one seeds, along with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds Money Line Play Kansas City Chiefs

4.40 Buffalo Bills

5.00 San Francisco 49ers 6.20 Philadelphia Eagles

6.20 Cincinnati Bengals

8.95 Dallas Cowboys

13.40 Los Angeles Chargers

22.90 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27.70 Minnesota Vikings

33.00 Baltimore Ravens

37.00 Jacksonville Jaguars

46.00 New York Giants

54.00 Miami Dolphins

70.00 Seattle Seahawks

76.00

NFL Wild Card Weekend Matches and Money Line Betting



See below the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend fixtures (Jan 14-16) and latest Money Line betting. You can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Seattle Seahawks +395 San Francisco 49ers -485

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Los Angeles Chargers -120 Jacksonville Jaguars Even

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Miami Dolphins +460 Buffalo Bills -580

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play New York Giants +143 Minnesota Vikings -163

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Baltimore Ravens +245 Cincinnati Bengals -290

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play Dallas Cowboys -150 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +130

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season

$6,000 in NFL Wild Card Weekend Free Bets To Use With Our NFL Stats If You Join All Our Leading Sportsbooks With Our Promo Code: INSIDERS

We showcase our top Sportsbooks where you can place your NFL free bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $6,000 to use on any of the NFL Wild Card Weekend games.

Operator Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None MyBookie $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None Bet US $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days

Content You May Like