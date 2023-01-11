NFL picks

Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
6 min read
nfl players
The big focus this week in the world of NFL is the Wild Card Weekend matches, which will take place between January 14-16. But who were the last NFL Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl? We take a look at this question, plus have all the latest Wild Card Weekend match betting, NFL free bets, plus have a glimpse at the Super Bowl LVII futures market.

Jump To:
Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers Money Line Betting & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars Money Line Betting & Stats
Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills Money Line Betting & Stats
New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings Money Line Betting & Stats
Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals Money Line Betting & Stats
Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Money Line Betting & Stats
Latest Super Bowl LVII Futures Betting Odds
The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl

2023 NFL Wild Card Teams

Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

 

We list below the six 2023 NFL Wild Card teams that will be playing over the weekend of January 14-16.

AFC Wild Card Teams 2023

  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Miami Dolphins

NFC Wild Card Teams 2023

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Seattle Seahawks

NFL Play-off Dates 2023

  • Wild Card Weekend: January 14-16
  • Divisional Play-offs: January 21-22
  • Conference: January 29
  • Super Bowl LVII: February 12

RELATED: NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

NFL Play-Off Format and the Route to Super Bowl LVII

See below the NFL Play-off schedule and the route to Super Bowl LVII, which will be staged on Sunday February 12.

nfl playoffs

The Last NFL Wild Card Super Bowl Winners Were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

It was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020) who were the last NFL Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl. With Tom Brady pulling the strings, Tampa started the playoffs that year seeded 5 after a 11-5 regular season, but proved those seedings to be wrong with a string of top wins en route to the Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay beat Washington (4th Seed), then New Orleans (2nd Seed) and then Green Bay (1st Seed) on their way to Super Bowl 55. The Kansas City Chiefs were waiting for the Bucs in the pinnacle game, but it was a one-sided affair with Tampa Bay running out 31-9 winners at the Raymond James Stadium – their home ground.

The Bucs also created a bit of history that year as they were the first team to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?

In Super Bowl 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become only the seventh wild card side to go onto win the Super Bowl.

The Oakland Raiders, in 1980, were the first NFL Wild Card team to go all the way and win the Lombardi Trophy.

See below the seven wild card teams that went onto win the Super Bowl.

  • Oakland Raiders (1980), 4th seed: 27-10 vs Philadelphia (Super Bowl 15)
  • Denver Broncos (1997), 4th seed: 31-24 vs Packers (Super Bowl 32)
  • Baltimore Ravens (2000), 4th seed: 34-7 vs Giants (Super Bowl 35)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (2005), 6th seed: 21-10 vs Seahawks (Super Bowl 40)
  • New York Giants (2007), 5th seed: 17-14 vs New England Patriots (Super Bowl 43)
  • Green Bay Packers (2010), 6th seed: 31-25 vs Steelers (Super Bowl 45)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020), 5th seed: 31-9 vs Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl 55)

Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds

The latest Super Bowl VII futures betting odds from Lucky Block ahead of this weekend’s NFL Wild Card fixtures. The Kansas City Chiefs who have won the American Football main event twice before, are the current Super Bowl LVII favourites – they’ve got a bye into the Divisional play-offs being one of the number one seeds, along with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII Betting Odds Money Line Play

Kansas City Chiefs

 4.40 lucky block dark 1

Buffalo Bills

 5.00 lucky block dark 1

San Francisco 49ers

 6.20 lucky block dark 1

Philadelphia Eagles

 6.20 lucky block dark 1

Cincinnati Bengals

 8.95 lucky block dark 1

Dallas Cowboys

 13.40 lucky block dark 1

Los Angeles Chargers

 22.90 lucky block dark 1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 27.70 lucky block dark 1

Minnesota Vikings

 33.00 lucky block dark 1

Baltimore Ravens

 37.00 lucky block dark 1

Jacksonville Jaguars

 46.00 lucky block dark 1

New York Giants

 54.00 lucky block dark 1

Miami Dolphins

 70.00 lucky block dark 1

Seattle Seahawks

 76.00 lucky block dark 1

NFL Wild Card Weekend Matches and Money Line Betting

See below the 2023 NFL Wild Card Weekend fixtures (Jan 14-16) and latest Money Line betting. You can also see our top NFL picks from our team of experts.

NFC: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:30pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Seattle Seahawks

+395 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

San Francisco 49ers

 -485 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

AFC: Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Los Angeles Chargers

 -120 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Jacksonville Jaguars

 Even Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Sunday, January 15, 2023

AFC: Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills 1:00pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Miami Dolphins

+460 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Buffalo Bills

 -580 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

NFC: New York Giants @ Minnesota Vikings 4:30pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

New York Giants

+143 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Minnesota Vikings

 -163 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

AFC: Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Baltimore Ravens

 +245 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Cincinnati Bengals

 -290 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Monday, January 16, 2023

NFC: Dallas Cowboys @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15pm (ET)

Bet Money Line Play

Dallas Cowboys

 -150 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+130 Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: The Latest NFL Odds – Compare the Best Football Odds & Lines 2022-2023 Season

