Who Will Be The First NFL Coach Fired? Bears’ Matt Eberflus Favorite According to Betting Odds

David Evans
  • Matt Eberflus favorite to be first NFL coach fired this season with odds of +250.
  • Chargers’ Brandon Staley has 20% chance to be fired first according to our odds.
  • Bengals head coach Zac Taylor a surprising +1600 to lose his job first after a poor start to the season.

After the first two weeks of the NFL season are behind us, the Chicago Bears’ head coach Matt Eberflus has emerged as the favorite to be the first coach fired in the 2023/24 season.

First NFL Coach to be Fired Betting Odds

  • Brandon Staley (LA Chargers) +250
  • Matt Eberflus (CHI Bears) +400
  • Josh McDaniels (LV Raiders) +800
  • Kevin Stefanski (CLE Browns) +1400
  • Zac Taylor (CIN Bengals) +1600
  • Kevin O’Connell (MIN Vikings) +2000
  • Matt LaFleur (GB Packers) +2500
  • Robert Saleh (NY Jets) +2500

*Odds created by TheSportsDaily.com experts and are for entertainment purposes only.

Eberflus’ Bears Struggling as Odds Point to an Early Exit

The Chicago Bears’ tumultuous ride since Eberflus took the reins continues. After a dismal 3-14 performance last year and an 0-2 start this season. After two defeats, including a stinging home opener loss to the Packers, the fans are restless.

A hint from star QB Justin Fields pointing at coaching as the root of their problems, and the recent drama of DC Alan Williams’ sudden resignation post an FBI raid might be the final nail in the Bears’ head coach’s coffin.

With odds of +250, Eberflus sits with a likely 29% chance of being the first coaching casualty of the season.

Brandon Staley With Odds of +400 to be First NFL Coach Fired

The Los Angeles Chargers, despite housing talents like Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Joey Bosa, have failed to capitalize under Staley. They are the epitome of perennial underachievers, having yet to win a playoff game under his reign.

Their wildcard loss last season to the Jaguars and an 0-2 start this season, including defeats to the Titans and Dolphins, have turned up the heat on Staley.

With odds of +400 indicating a probability of 20% to be the first coach shown the exit door, Staley might feel the pressure intensifying.

Zac Taylor Surprisingly Just +1600 to be Next Coach Fired

The Cincinnati Bengals have undeniably had a rocky start this season, which comes as a shock, especially under the guidance of Zac Taylor. Despite making it to the Super Bowl two seasons ago and the conference championship last season, Taylor finds himself with 16/1 odds to be the first coach out.

Questions surround the health of QB Joe Burrow, but with Bengals at 0-2 to start the season, could a shock firing be on the cards?

While many believe his past successes grant him more leeway, the NFL is notorious for its impatience, putting a question mark on Taylor’s future.

Others in the Mix to be First NFL Coach Fired in 2023

Also on the radar are Josh McDaniels of the Raiders and Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.

The Raiders experienced a thrashing by the Bills and had an underwhelming 6-11 run last year casting doubt over McDaniels’ future. With that said, he is just +800 to be fired first.

Saleh of the Jets, with 25/1 odds, is set up for a challenging season after the loss of star QB Aaron Rodgers, replaced by Zach Wilson. Will the Jets’ front office be forgiving if the season spirals out of control?

TSD Commentary

“The nature of the NFL is as such – it’s always in flux,” said Nick Raffoul, Head of News at TheSportsDaily. The odds we’re seeing this year, especially with experienced coaches like Eberflus and Staley, signify the pressure to deliver results consistently.

“We should view these odds as an analysis of team dynamics, fan expectations, and the sheer unpredictability of the game. As the season progresses, it’s anyone’s guess how this will unfold, but it undoubtedly keeps the anticipation alive.”

NFL Betting Guides 2023

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
