Who Will Be The Next Ryder Cup Team USA Captain in 2025?

Gia Nguyen
Who Will Be The Next Ryder Cup Team USA Captain in 2025?

Despite making a late push in Sunday’s singles matches, Team USA suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Europeans in Rome at the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Team USA captain Zach Johnson broke the silence on their 16.5-11.5 loss, taking full responsibility for his team’s defeat at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

As the European team chanted “two more years” for Captain Luke Donald after their victory, Team USA will quickly look for a new successor for Jonhson. It was a week to forget for the United States after failing to post a single point in the first opening round foursome matches.

Who Will Be the Next Team USA Ryder Cup Captain?

Captain Zach Johnson already felt the heat from fans ahead of the Ryder Cup for drafting Justin Thomas following one of the worst statistical years in his career.

Then, Team USA got off to an awful start at the Ryder Cup.

They were swept in the foursomes opening round for the first time in history. There were also reports that the locker room was “fractured” with Patrick Cantlay in the middle of the drama and rumors that illness had taken over the team. Despite these factors, Jonhson took full responsibility for Team USA’s performance.

It’s been over 30 years since the Americans have won on foreign soil and that streak continued at Marco Simone. As a result, Johnson is feeling a lot of heat, not just because the Americans lost but also how they lost. In fact, Team USA never even put up a fight and the tone was set from the beginning with his starting pairs.

Johnson will head back to the States and give his thoughts to the PGA of America officials, who likely take everything into consideration before picking the next captain. After Team USA’s performance in 2023, it’s safe to say that person most likely won’t be Jonhson.

Potential Candidates for Bethpage Black 2025

  • Tiger Woods
  • Stewart Clink
  • Matt Kuchar

The 2025 Ryder Cup is two years out and there’s tons of time to consider a captain.

However, the date and location are set for the Ryder Cup 2025. The Americans will be hosting from Bethpage Black in New York.

While the Europeans are likely to consider Luke Donald again for the position, Team USA will be looking for a new successor. There are a few candidates that the PGA of America could look into as the next Team USA captain. Stewart Clink and Matt Kuchar stand out as potential candidates for Team USA but there’s one golfer who could bring Team USA back to glory in a bit way — Tiger Woods.

There’s no bigger way to get golf fans more excited than seeing Tiger Woods captain the team.

Given that Bethpage Black was the site of his 2002 U.S. Open victory, it wouldn’t be surprising for him to consider taking on the leadership role.

