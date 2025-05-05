Deiveson Figueiredo’s quest to reestablish himself as a bantamweight contender hit a major roadblock at UFC Iowa this past weekend. Facing Cory Sandhagen in the main event at Wells Fargo Arena, the former two-time flyweight champion suffered a second-round TKO loss after a freak knee injury forced him to signal the end of the bout.

The fight began with Sandhagen immediately taking control, shutting down Figueiredo’s leg lock attempts and peppering him with ground-and-pound. Figueiredo’s commitment to leg attacks left him vulnerable, as Sandhagen rained down strikes and arguably pitched a 10-8 first round. In the second, another scramble in the 50-50 position saw Figueiredo’s knee give out as Sandhagen reversed to top position. Figueiredo shouted in pain, and the referee quickly waved off the fight, marking the first time Figueiredo has suffered back-to-back losses in his career.

OUCH!!! Cory Sandhagen popped Deiveson Figueiredo KNEE – TKO 👀😬‼️🗣️ #UFCDesMoines Who should Cory fight next??? 🤔#CorySandhagen pic.twitter.com/4qoURAxr7b — Violent Rounds (@Violent_Rounds) May 4, 2025

Despite the setback, Figueiredo remained optimistic in his post-fight statement:

“The outcome isn’t always what we desire, but the fight continues. I am deeply grateful to God, my family, my team, and all of you who root for, support, and believe in me. We will return even stronger. I am a warrior, and this is merely another chapter in my journey!”

Now 37 and coming off consecutive defeats to Petr Yan and Sandhagen, Figueiredo must reassess his path in the UFC’s deep bantamweight division. Here are three potential matchups that make sense for the Brazilian’s next Octagon appearance.

Montel Jackson

Montel Jackson is coming off a strong win at UFC Iowa and has quietly built a reputation as a dangerous, ascending bantamweight. A matchup with Jackson would pit Figueiredo against a younger, athletic opponent with knockout power and a sizable reach. This fight offers Figueiredo a chance to prove he can still hang with the new wave of contenders, while Jackson would relish the opportunity to add a former two-division champion to his résumé.

Winner of Aiemann Zahabi vs. Jose Aldo

The upcoming bout between Aiemann Zahabi and Jose Aldo at UFC 315 presents another intriguing option. If Figueiredo wants to stay active and relevant in the division, facing the winner of this fight would make sense. Both Zahabi and Aldo offer stylistically compelling matchups: Zahabi brings technical striking and grappling, while Aldo, if victorious, would set up an all-Brazilian legend showdown, though Aldo’s future in the division remains uncertain.

Said Nurmagomedov

Said Nurmagomedov, a dynamic striker and grappler, sits just outside the top tier at bantamweight and is always looking for a signature win. A fight with Figueiredo would be a high-stakes clash for both men: Figueiredo could reassert himself as a top-10 threat, while Nurmagomedov would get a shot at a proven, high-profile opponent. Their contrasting styles, Figueiredo’s power and finishing ability versus Nurmagomedov’s speed and versatility-would make for an entertaining and meaningful bout.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s future at bantamweight remains uncertain after this tough setback, especially as he awaits news on the severity of his knee injury. But with his warrior mentality and history of bouncing back, fans can expect the former champion to return with renewed purpose. Whether it’s a surging contender, a fellow veteran, or a stylistic wild card, Figueiredo’s next fight will be crucial in determining if he still belongs among the elite at 135 pounds.