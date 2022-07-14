Who Will Johnny Depp Date Next? Sportsbooks Release Odds for Next Girlfriend

Johnny Depp won his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, and now sportsbooks have released odds for Depp’s next girlfriend. According to the BetOnline oddsmakers, Sherilyn Fenn has the best odds (+4000) of becoming the actor’s next girlfriend, followed by Amber Heard (+5000), Shakira (+7500) and Kim Kardashian (+10000). Heard’s name listed is a bit absurd.

It is highly unlikely that Depp will ever get back together with his ex-wife again, let alone talk to her at any point in the foreseeable future. Some would argue that his stress levels doubled around Heard, which led to more smoking, drinking and drug use. The actor has a better chance of getting back together with makeup artist Lori Anne Allison. He was married to Allison from 1983 to 1985.

Who Will Johnny Depp date next? Next Girlfriend Odds

It is unknown when Depp will begin dating again. In 2020, the actor was spotted with reality television star Sophie Hermann at the Corinthia Hotel in London. Per multiple reports, they are not dating right now. Otherwise, the sportsbooks would have had Hermann ranked somewhere, right? With the exception of Depp’s marriage to Heard, the actor’s personal life is kept quiet. Johnny Depp’s next girlfriend odds are below.

Next Girlfriend Odds Play Sherilyn Fenn +4000 Amber Heard +5000 Shakira +7500 Kim Kardashian +10000 Vanessa Paradis +10000 Winona Ryder +10000 Jennifer Aniston +10000 Emilia Clarke +15000 Demi Lovato +15000 Drew Barrymore +15000 Miley Cyrus +15000 Emma Watson +15000 Jennifer Lopez +15000 Ivanka Trump +20000 Kylie Minogue +20000 Charlize Theron +20000

Sherilyn Fenn (+4000) Odds at BetOnline

First off, Sherilyn Fenn was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 1, 1965. She is currently 57. The actress married Toulouse Holliday in 1994, but the couple divorced three years later. Fenn is famous for starring as Audrey Horne in the television series titled Twin Peaks. The actress is also famous for starring in Wild at Heart (1990), Of Mice and Men (1992) and Boxing Helena (1993).

Depp turned 59 this past June. Considering age is somewhat important when it comes to dating, Johnny Depp might be interested in dating Fenn again. Depp and Fenn dated for three-and-a-half years. Also, they starred together in a 1985 short film titled Dummies. She dated Prince and Depp the same year in 1985.

Shakira (+7500) Odds at BetOnline

Assuming Depp has no desire to ever get back together with Amber Heard, there is a chance that the actor could end up dating Shakira. She was born in Colombia on Feb. 2, 1977. Shakira is a famous singer, songwriter, actress and dancer. She is 45 years old.

The actress appeared in an episode of Ugly Betty in 2009, an episode of Wizards of Waverly Place the following year and one time in Dora and Friends: Into the City in 2011. While Shakira and Depp are possibly polar opposites, there are times opposites attract.

Winona Ryder (+10000) Odds at BetOnline

Wouldn’t it be interesting to see Winona Ryder date Depp? These are longshot shots, but at least Ryder dating Depp sounds more believable than the actor getting back together with his ex-wife. Ryder was born in Winona, Minnesota on Oct. 29, 1971. She turns 51 this year.

Ryder and Depp starred together in Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990). More importantly, Ryder dated Depp from 1989 to 1993. They were engaged for three years. They first met at the Great Balls of Fire premiere in 1989. Other articles related to Johnny Depp are on the main page.