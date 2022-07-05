Who Will Kendall Jenner Date Next? Kendall Jenner's Next Boyfriend Odds

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits after two years of dating. While the couple appears to be amicable, the top sportsbooks have already released odds for who Kendall Jenner will date next. Below, we’ll go over the top prospects to be Kendall Jenner’s next boyfriend and the betting odds offered from Bovada, one of the best offshore betting sites.

Bovada Releases Odds for Kendall Jenner’s Next Boyfriend

After two years of dating, Jenner and Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker have decided to go their separate ways.

Bovada has released odds for Jenner’s next boyfriend and it should come as no surprise that the list is full of NBA players.

oh, kendall jenner pic.twitter.com/tG7kMSNMKm — kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) June 28, 2022

The model seems to have an eye for NBA stars. In the past, Jenner has been linked to multiple players in the NBA, including Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma.

Since Jenner is known to date within the league, Bovada has offered odds for Jenner to date some of the best stars and bachelor’s in the NBA.

Check out the list below for odds on Kendall Jenner’s next boyfriend from Bovada.

Sterling Brown +400

Klay Thompson +425

Furkan Korkmaz +550

Cedi Osman +550

Paolo Banchero +550

Serge Ibaka +700

Rudy Gobert +800

The Raptor +5000

Who Will Kendall Jenner Date Next?

While Jenner and Booker were spotted in Soho House in Malibu just days after the news broke, sources have revealed it was only a PR stunt. It’s reported that Booker wasn’t ready to pop the question and the pair are heavily focused on their careers.

The highest-paid model for the last three years running, Jenner will be back on the market and the best US sports betting sites are offering odds on who she will date next.

Scroll down below to learn more about the top Kendall Jenner candidates.

Sterling Brown

Sterling Brown is an NBA player with five years of experience under his belt.

Recently traded to the Houston Rockets, Brown averages just 5.5 points per game.

Known more for his work in the community, Brown has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks during his NBA career.

Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson appreciation post 💛 Two major injuries. Missed 941 days. 4X NBA CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/ojJ3w9aiSD — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) June 30, 2022

Previously linked to Laura Harris, Klay Thompson is a potential candidate to be Jenner’s next boyfriend.

Thompson recently won his fourth NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors. Known as one of the greatest shooters ever to play in the NBA, Thompson would be a step up from former sharpshooter and ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.

Jenner reportedly likes boating, which also happens to be one of Thompson’s favorite pastimes.

Furkan Korkmaz

Next on the list is NBA player Furkan Korkmaz, a shooting guard from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Drafted from Turkey, Korkmaz flashed improvement in each of his first three NBA seasons.

Like Booker, he is a good 3-point shooter and has earned a bigger role off the bench for the 76ers at the age of 24.

Cedi Osman

Cedi Osman is an NBA player from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A small forward with five years of NBA experience, Osman made $8,840,580 in 2021. Osman has played in 327 NBA games and has averaged 10.0 points per game during his pro career.

While he is listed with+550 odds, this one appears to be a longshot, as Osman already has a wife, Turkish actress Ebru Sahin.

Paolo Banchero

Fit check with the first pick 👀 Paolo Banchero x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/vS5Za3BRDp — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2022

Jenner’s affinity for NBA players could have her going after the latest No. 1 overall pick.

Drafted to the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero was the number 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

While Banchero is just 19 years old, the former Duke star could still find himself on the list of NBA players on Jenner’s dating resume.

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka Signs One-Year Deal with Milwaukee Bucks https://t.co/Zkr3oPDTc6 pic.twitter.com/mdPLc6lk37 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) July 4, 2022

One of the most fashion-forward players in the NBA, Serge Ibaka could be another candidate for Jenner’s next boyfriend.

A former NBA Champion with the Toronto Raptors, Ibaka recently signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ibaka is also a renowned chef and businessman, making him a good potential fit to be Jenner’s next boyfriend.

Rudy Gobert

The big 3️⃣0️⃣ !!! Woke up really grateful today for this amazing journey and every single person that is part of it. The story continues… 🙏🏽💫🔮 pic.twitter.com/MYr2bnLJ3o — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 26, 2022

Jenner has been linked to Utah Jazz’s guard Jordan Clarkson in the past.

Now, it appears she might go after another former Jazz player in 7-foot center Rudy Gobert.

Gobert was recently traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Raptor

Devin Booker had a problem with the Raptors mascot 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/1LTZgTqNSS — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 12, 2022

If Jenner really wants to get back at Devin Booker, she could go after one of Booker’s fiercest rivals, the Toronto Raptors mascot.

Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker, had an incident with The Raptor last season that made headlines.

While at the free-throw line, Booker appeared distracted by The Raptor and asked officials to move the mascot to the corner of the court.

The two are now friends, according to Booker, which leaves The Raptor as a longshot to be Jenner’s next boyfriend.