Who Will Win NBA MVP?

The NBA is full of stars and winning the NBA MVP is a huge accomplishment.

Nikola Jokic won the NBA MVP trophy last season.

Jokic is averaging 22.7 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 9.0 assists per game this season.

He missed three of Denver’s games due to covid protocol but when healthy, he is almost unstoppable.

Below, we will discuss which NBA players are among the top contenders to win the NBA MVP and which NBA player will win NBA MVP.

Which NBA Players Are Top Contenders To Win NBA MVP?

Three favorites and two value players have a very good chance of winning the NBA MVP.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+270)

Luka Doncic (+275)

Jayson Tatum (+280)

Stephen Curry (+900)

Nikola Jokic (+2800)

Joel Embiid is (+1000) odds to win the NBA MVP. Embiid already missed several games this season and can not be relied on to play a lot of games.

He can not stay healthy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (+270)

BetOnline gives Giannis Antetokounmpo the best odds (+270) to win the NBA MVP.

Despite missing three of Milwaukee’s games this season, Giannis is still favored to win the MVP.

He is averaging 30.5 points per game, 11.6 rebounds per game, and 5.5 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo ranks fifth in PPG and fourth in RPG in the league.

Milwaukee sits second in the Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo won the NBA MVP two straight years, in 2019 and 2020.

He is currently the favorite by a small margin and makes for a very strong contender.

Luka Doncic (+275)

Luka Doncic is having an excellent season.

He is averaging a whopping 34.0 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, and 8.1 assists per game.

Doncic ranks first in PPG and fourth in APG.

No player is more responsible for his team’s success than Doncic.

The Mavericks will go as far as Luka takes them.

Doncic is a 6’7” point guard that is nearly impossible to defend.

He is making a strong case to be considered the best player in the league and is a very strong contender to win NBA MVP.

Jayston Tatum (+280)

Jayson Tatum is averaging 30.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, and 4.7 assists per game.

Tatum ranks fourth in the league in PPG.

The Boston Celtics currently have the best record in the NBA.

Tatum took his play to the next level last year and in the playoffs last year.

He has picked up where he left off and has emerged as a bona fide star in the league.

The only thing that may hinder Tatum from winning MVP is he has a very good number two with Jaylen Brown.

Brown is averaging 25.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 3.4 APG.

Tatum should still be considered a top contender for NBA MVP.

Stephen Curry (+900)

The Golden State Warriors are struggling this season but it has nothing to do with Stephen Curry.

Curry is averaging 31.6 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, and 7.2 assists per game.

He ranks second in the league in PPG.

Curry has 12.5 more PPG than Andrew Wiggins, who is second on the team in PPG.

He also leads the team in APG and RPG.

Curry has won the MVP award two times in his career.

Golden State will start climbing the NBA Western Conference standings and the main reason will be Stephen Curry.

Curry at +900 odds is a very strong contender to win NBA MVP.

Nikola Jokic (+2800)

The odd of +2800 is a bit disrespectful to the winner of the NBA MVP last year.

Jokic is averaging nearly a triple-double.

He averages 22.7 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 9.0 assists per game.

Jokic ranks third in the league in APG and fifth in field goal percentage.

This is nearly unheard of for a 6’11” center in the NBA.

Jokic is a special player that makes everyone around him better.

He missed three of Denver’s games and they lost two of those three games.

Still, Denver is third in the Western Conference standings.

Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA and should be considered a very strong NBA MVP contender.

Who Will Win NBA MVP?

Nikola Jokic may be the best bet to win the award, at +2800 odds. Jokic should be up there with the three favorites to win the NBA MVP.

However, the winner of the NBA MVP will be Luka Doncic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has Jrue Holiday as his current number two and he will have Khris Middleton when he can get healthy.

Jayson Tatum has Jaylen Brown.

Stephen Curry has Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Nikola Jokic has Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Luka Doncic does not have a reliable number-two teammate.

The Dallas Mavericks go as far as Luka goes.

Doncic is averaging 34.0 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, and 8.1 assists per game.

He ranks first in PPG and fourth in APG.

Doncic will win his first NBA MVP this year.