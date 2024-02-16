NFL Draft Twitter is a crazy place at this time of the year. Analysts and fans will engage in all sorts of debates about who will end up where, and right now it is the second pick of the 2024 NFL Draft that is currently trending. It’s more or less a straight shootout between LSU QB Jayden Daniels and UNC QB Drake Maye. While many on social media are speculating that Daniels is the better option, many of our top sportsbooks believe that Maye is the clear favorite to be the second overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft #2 Pick Odds

#2 Pick Odds Sportsbook Drake Maye -175 Jayden Daniels +175 Marvin Harrison Jr. +500 Caleb Williams +900 JJ McCarthy +1200 Michael Penix Jr. +3300 Bo Nix +3300

Drake Maye Big Favorite to be Second Pick Over Jaylen Daniels in NFL Draft

As we can see from the above odds, currently Drake Maye is a big favorite to be taken second overall in the draft. Currently, that pick belongs to the Washington Commanders and according to the odds of -175 on offer with BetOnline, they have an implied probability of almost 64 percent to choose Maye.

But it seems not everybody is in agreement, especially on social media, where everybody has an opinion. It seems many believe that Daniels is more capable on the run than Maye, and simply has a higher ceiling. And some amateur opinions are being backed up by the pros.

Louis Riddick, a former NFL safety, now an analyst with ESPN, says that Heisman Trophy winner, Daniels is the “clear pick at number two.”

Jayden Daniels is “clearly No. 2” in the draft, according to @LRiddickESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/MceIsvGL1q — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 14, 2024

Other analysts like Bucky Brooks and former NFL QB Kurt Benkert agree, with the latter even going so far as to say they would draft him over Caleb Williams.

Jayden Daniels is my early QB1 this draft. Breakdown otw — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) February 12, 2024

Sportsbooks or NFL Experts?

In comparing their 2023 performances, Jayden Daniels outshone Drake Maye in both passing touchdowns and total touchdowns. Daniels threw for 3,812 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and rushed for 10, demonstrating a highly effective dual-threat capability. Meanwhile, Maye recorded 3,608 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and 9 rushing touchdowns.

While both quarterbacks showcased strong passing and rushing abilities, Daniels’ higher yardage and touchdown count in both categories underlines his exceptional impact in both aspects of the game.

And this could be why some of the analysts and experts are favoring Daniels. If you are in agreement with some of the experts, then now could be the time to start placing your bets on Daniels to be the pick at number two.

I’m starting to regret slow-playing my Jayden Daniels takes because now there’s starting to be real buzz the NFL prefers Daniels to Drake Maye. I’ll say it again, if Daniels ends up being the best QB from this draft, I will not be surprised AT ALL. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) February 14, 2024

Draft markets tend to move very quickly, so getting in early can often prove fruitful. Whether it’s Daniels or Maye who is called on stage when the Commanders announce their second pick, somebody will be laughing. But whether it will be the sportsbooks or the NFL experts remains to be seen.