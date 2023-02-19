On the final lap of the 2016 Daytona 500, Martin Truex Jr. tucked behind race leader and Toyota teammate Matt Kenseth.

The trailing pack started to gain momentum.

Still, Truex made plans to make a move along Turns 3 or 4 at Daytona International Speedway, but soon faced a change in plans. Denny Hamlin benefited from a push by Kevin Harvick and Kenseth was late on a block attempt. They bumped and Kenseth slid out of contention, leaving Hamlin and Truex for a final-turn duel.

Riding the inside lane, Truex drag-raced Hamlin to the start/finish line, touching a few times along the way.

Race officials called for a photo finish.

Truex lost by a race-record 0.01 seconds.

In the seven years since the defeat, he has failed to fare better than 13th.

Until Sunday.

Truex will finally exorcise his Daytona demons.

There will never be a closer finish in #Daytona500 history than the finish in 2016 between Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. pic.twitter.com/mGqoyGgXoC — Motorstar 💫 (@MotorstarTV) February 14, 2023

Martin Truex Jr. Arrives In Daytona With New Purpose

Truex is poised to finally capture his first Daytona 500 in what could be his final appearance as a full-time driver. There were questions if he planned to return after failing to make the playoffs last season.

The same questions persist.

Entering his 20th premier series season, Truex has a lot to prove – to himself.

Coming off his first winless campaign since 2014, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver earned the Clash at the Coliseum’s checkered flag Feb. 5. But, considering it was on a temporary quarter-mile, bumper-car track, little data can be confidently extracted to help Truex capture his maiden Cup race at the 2.5-mile oval.

In six Daytona outings since 2020, Truex has averaged an 18.5 finish, collecting one top-five and leading 39 laps. He endured one DNF.

Does his series of season-opening failures affect Truex? Not much. He recovered from the 2016 Daytona disappointment by claiming the 2017 Cup crown. From 2015-21, Truex totaled 29 of his career 31 wins.

When Truex decided to return for ‘23, he did so with a new sense of purpose. For the first time in nearly two decades, the 42-year-old New Jersey native is unattached.

Now Single, Truex Hunts For Date With Victory Lane

A popular couple among the Cup’s inner circle, Truex and longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex announced their separation in January, a few weeks prior to the start of the season.

Truex and Pollex dated since 2005 and as his career thrived, she became a spokesperson for cancer survivors. She is a survivor of ovarian cancer and the couple’s story touched those around the circuit and beyond. Together, they were recognized for their charitable work by receiving the 2017 National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award.

Now single, Truex was asked by Fox Sports if he could commit to returning for 2024. He could not.

“It’s going to be like last year,” he said. “I’ll let you know in, like, September.

“It’s not even on the radar right now.”

What is displaying on Truex’s radar? Another last-turn duel for an elusive Daytona 500 title, for certain.

With early-week odds at +2500, Sunday, he finally becomes engaged with a Harley J. Earl Trophy.