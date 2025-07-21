Why the Blue Jays series against the Yankees has excitement

The top two teams in the American League East are set to battle at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario over the next three days. Expect sell out crowds in Canada as the first place Blue Jays battle the second place Yankees. Toronto is shockingly leading the division at the moment with a record of 58 wins and 41 losses. New York is in second with a record of 55 wins and 44 losses.

Michael Kay riled up Jays fans

A major reason why the series has intrigue is because of comments made by YES broadcaster Michael Kay during the last time New York was in Toronto. Kay stated on ESPN Radio in New York that the “Blue Jays were not a first place team.” The reason for Kay’s argument was run differential. The Yankees are currently at +112, which is second best in all of baseball, only behind the Chicago Cubs at +123. While the Blue Jays are at +26.

What Kay failed to realize is that the Jays and Yankees are built completely differently to win. You could make the argument that Toronto relies a little more on their pitching. However, over the last two months, since a hamstring injury to outfielder Daulton Varsho, the Blue Jays offense has exploded and has been extremely productive.

Who has the momentum?

The Blue Jays have won their last 10 home games, which has tied a franchise record which is 40 years old. Toronto is coming off a series sweep over the San Francisco Giants. However, the Yankees are playing with momentum too. They just beat the Atlanta Braves in two games of a three game series including an impressive comeback on Saturday. New York was trailing Atlanta 5-0 after four innings before winning 12-9. Still, the Blue Jays should have more momentum than the Yankees because of a four game sweep over New York at the beginning of July.

Who are some of the statistical leaders?

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California is putting together a season for the ages. He leads the Major Leagues with a .352 batting average and 128 hits. Judge is also second in the Major Leagues with 36 home runs, and second in the American League with 82 runs batted in. Meanwhile, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida is second in the American League with 114 hits.

On the mound, Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried of Santa Monica, California is expected to start on Wednesday despite a blister issue. He leads the American League with 11 wins. On the Blue Jays, closer Jeff Hoffman of Latham, New York is third in the American League with 23 saves despite a rather high earned run average of 4.79.