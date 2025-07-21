MLB News and Rumors

Why the Blue Jays series against the Yankees has excitement

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

The top two teams in the American League East are set to battle at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario over the next three days. Expect sell out crowds in Canada as the first place Blue Jays battle the second place Yankees. Toronto is shockingly leading the division at the moment with a record of 58 wins and 41 losses. New York is in second with a record of 55 wins and 44 losses.

Michael Kay riled up Jays fans

A major reason why the series has intrigue is because of comments made by YES broadcaster Michael Kay during the last time New York was in Toronto. Kay stated on ESPN Radio in New York that the “Blue Jays were not a first place team.” The reason for Kay’s argument was run differential. The Yankees are currently at +112, which is second best in all of baseball, only behind the Chicago Cubs at +123. While the Blue Jays are at +26.

What Kay failed to realize is that the Jays and Yankees are built completely differently to win. You could make the argument that Toronto relies a little more on their pitching. However, over the last two months, since a hamstring injury to outfielder Daulton Varsho, the Blue Jays offense has exploded and has been extremely productive.

Who has the momentum?

The Blue Jays have won their last 10 home games, which has tied a franchise record which is 40 years old. Toronto is coming off a series sweep over the San Francisco Giants. However, the Yankees are playing with momentum too. They just beat the Atlanta Braves in two games of a three game series including an impressive comeback on Saturday. New York was trailing Atlanta 5-0 after four innings before winning 12-9.  Still, the Blue Jays should have more momentum than the Yankees because of a four game sweep over New York at the beginning of July.

Who are some of the statistical leaders?

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge of Linden, California is putting together a season for the ages. He leads the Major Leagues with a .352 batting average and 128 hits. Judge is also second in the Major Leagues with 36 home runs, and second in the American League with 82 runs batted in. Meanwhile, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida is second in the American League with 114 hits.

On the mound, Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried of Santa Monica, California is expected to start on Wednesday despite a blister issue. He leads the American League with 11 wins. On the Blue Jays, closer Jeff Hoffman of Latham, New York is third in the American League with 23 saves despite a rather high earned run average of 4.79.

 

 

Topics  
Blue Jays MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Why the Blue Jays series against the Yankees has excitement

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26565456_168396541_lowres-2
Two most intriguing MLB series from July 18-20
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 18 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates trade Adam Frazier to Royals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 17 2025
MLB News and Rumors
Jim Clancy
Former Blue Jays starting pitcher Jim Clancy dies at age 69
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 16 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24026649_168396541_lowres-3
Live Updates for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 15 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26392342_168396541_lowres-2
Nationals select shortstop Eli Willits first overall in 2025 MLB Draft
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_25783245_168396541_lowres-2
Kyle Stowers hits three home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 14 2025
More News
Arrow to top