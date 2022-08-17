Why the Dodgers are the hottest team in baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the hottest team in Major League Baseball at the moment. Since the beginning of July, they have a record of 33 wins and six losses for a spectacular winning percentage during that time of .846. Overall, the Dodgers are at 80 wins and 34 losses for a winning percentage of .702. Here are some reasons why you find the Dodgers looking down at the other 29 teams in MLB.

Dominance over the Giants

The Dodgers have won all eight games over the San Francisco Giants over the summer. In July, the Dodgers had a four game sweep at Dodger Stadium, immediately after the Dodgers hosted the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Los Angeles won the games by scores of 9-6, 5-1, 4-2, and 7-4. In August, the Dodgers had a four game sweep at Oracle Park in San Francisco, and won games by the scores of 8-2, 9-5, 3-0, 5-3.

On the mound, Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias of Culiacan, Mexico was spectacular. In 12 innings against the Giants, Urias gave up zero earned runs and zero walks, while giving up only nine hits. Urias also had 11 strikeouts.

Only one loss in the entire month of August

The Dodgers are 12-1 in August. They are 5-0 at home, and 7-1 on the road. After the Dodgers sweep over the Giants in San Francisco to begin the month, Los Angeles swept the San Diego Padres in a three-game set at Dodgers Stadium where they won by scores of 8-1, 8-3, 4-0, swept the Minnesota Twins in a two-game interleague series set at Dodger Stadium where they won by scores of 10-3 and 8-5, won two of three games in Kansas City where the Dodgers won 8-3 and 13-3, and a 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on August 15. In the 13 games in August, the Dodgers have outscored their opponents 88-32. That is a +56 runs for and against differential.

Prior to their loss against the Kansas City Royals on August 14, the Dodgers had won 12 games straight. Los Angeles currently leads the National League West with a record of 80 wins and 34 losses, and are a whopping 17 games ahead of the San Diego Padres. As a team, the Dodgers have a batting average of .283, own base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .519.

Five shutouts

Since July 14, the Dodgers have won five games via a shutout. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 on July 14, the Colorado Rockies 13-0 on July 28, the San Francisco Giants 3-0 on August 3, the San Diego Padres 4-0 on August 7, and the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on August 15. Tyler Anderson pitched the three games against the Cardinals, Rockies and Padres and gave up zero earned runs in 20 innings. Urias pitched the two games against the Giants and Brewers, and gave up zero earned runs in 11 innings. The most impressive shutout came on July 28, as it came in the hitter friendly ball park at Coors Field in Denver.

Four wins with 10+ runs

The Dodgers have won four games since July 10 when they have scored a minimum of 10 runs. They beat the Chicago Cubs 11-9 on July 10, the Rockies 13-0 on July 28, the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on August 9, and the Kansas City Royals 13-3 on August 13.