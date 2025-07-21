MLB News and Rumors

Why the Milwaukee Brewers have a 10 game winning streak

Jeremy Freeborn
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball at the moment. They have a 10 game winning streak and all of a sudden are tied with the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central with a record of 59 wins and 40 losses. In the streak, the Brewers have outscored their opponents 56-26.

Who have the Brewers beaten in the streak?

The Brewers have actually beaten the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games during the streak. They defeated the Dodgers by scores of 9-1, 3-1, 3-2 in three games in Milwaukee from July 7 to July 9, and then by scores of 2-0, 8-7, and 6-5 this past weekend in southern California. Milwaukee also beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 to begin the streak on July 6, and then swept the Washington Nationals in a three game set by scores of 8-3, 6-5 and 8-1 right before the All-Star break.

Clutch hitting

In four of the wins during the streak, the Brewers have won by one run. In two of the wins, the Brewers had a walk-off hit. On July 9, the Brewers had a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out from center fielder Jackson Chourio of Maracaibo, Venezuela that scored right fielder Sal Frelick of Boston, Massachusetts in a 3-2 Brewers win over the Dodgers. Then on July 12, the Brewers had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning from third baseman Caleb Durbin of Lake Forest, Illinois which scored pinch runner Andrew Monasterio of Caracas, Venezuela in a 6-5 Brewers win over the Nationals.

Who are the Brewers key offensive contributors?

Five Brewers have been instrumental offensively the last 15 days. Chourio has 12 hits in 38 at bats for a batting average of .316. Catcher William Contreras of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela has 11 hits for a batting average of .282. Meanwhile, first baseman Andrew Vaughn is batting .391, Durbin is batting .360, and rookie left fielder Isaac Collins of Maple Grove, Minnesota is batting .300.

Who are the Brewers key pitching contributors?

All-Star Freddy Peralta of Moca, Dominican Republic continues to be an electrifying difference maker on the mound for Milwaukee. The all-star has only given up five earned runs in his last 17 2/3 innings since the winning streak began, and he has beaten the Dodgers twice. For the season, Peralta leads the entire Major Leagues with 12 wins, and has an impressive WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.08.

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
