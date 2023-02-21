The XFL season began on Saturday with its unique set of rules that set it apart from the NFL. But what if some of these rules could be implemented by the NFL to make the game even more exciting?

With the experimental rules in XFL causing a stir among football fans, we thought we would take a look at which rules could be implemented by the NFL to make the game even better.

1. XFL Kickoff Rules

One such rule is the XFL’s new kickoff rules. In the XFL, the kicking team lines up on their opposition 35-yard line, while the receiving team lines up on their own 30-yard line. This puts the teams just five meters apart, which means players aren’t clattering into one another at full speed. Neither team can move until the returner has touched the ball.

XFL Kickoff – Love It Or Hate It?

This allows the opportunity for big returns and players are far safer for it. To encourage returns, the XFL puts the ball at the 15-yard line if the returning team calls a fair catch. Additionally, if the kicking team kicks the ball directly into the endzone, the ball is placed at the 35-yard line.

We love this rule, and it is the first thing we would look for the NFL to implement. However, this rule does eliminate the element of surprise onside kicks, but they are rarely used in the NFL anyway.

2. 4th & 15 Conversion Attempt

Speaking of the onside kick, another rule that could potentially be implemented by the NFL is the 4th & 15 conversion attempt instead of the onside kick. This rule allows the team that is trailing in the game to attempt a 4th & 15 play from their own 25-yard line.

If they convert the first down, they keep possession of the ball. The 4th & 15 conversion attempt is more fun than traditional onside kicks because it gives teams a better chance to retain possession of the ball.

In the XFL: Instead of an onside kick, the trailing team can maintain possession with a 4th-and-15 play from its own 25-yard line. It just worked for the St. Louis BattleHawks. This was brought to NFL owners in the past but didn't get enough votes.

Onside kicks are difficult to execute and often result in the receiving team gaining possession of the ball in good field position, especially in recent years with the NFL’s changes to the rules. The 4th & 15 attempt, on the other hand, gives the offense a fighting chance to keep the ball and potentially score points.

This rule has already been put to an owner’s vote once and was unsuccessful in getting through. Put it in front of the boring old codgers again and again until they approve it.

3. Clock Stops on First Downs During Two-Minute Warning

Another XFL rule that could be implemented by the NFL is the clock stopping momentarily, while the chains are moved, following first downs during two-minute warnings. This rule allows for more exciting games, as it gives teams more opportunities to run plays and potentially score points. This is in-line with the current college football rules, which are known for their wild endings.

In the NFL, the clock continues to run after a first down during the two-minute warning, which can make it difficult for trailing teams to mount a comeback.

There are other rule differences between the XFL and NFL, but these are the main ones that could be implemented by the NFL to make the game more exciting. Other XFL rules like three-point conversions from the 10-yard line seem a bit gimmicky, but there are some unique different rules that could add to the NFL’s product.

The XFL has already shown that it is willing to experiment with new rules, and the NFL could benefit from adopting some of these changes.

With the potential for more exciting games, more plays, and more opportunities for comebacks, implementing these XFL rules could make the NFL even more popular with fans.