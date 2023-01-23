MLB News and Rumors

Why Twins and Marlins trade is the most intriguing in 2023 MLB offseason

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Arraez
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

In one of the most intriguing deals of the 2023 Major League Baseball postseason on Friday, the Minnesota Twins traded second baseman Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for pitcher Pablo Lopez, and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio. In most MLB deals, one team significantly gets better than the other. However, in this offseason blockbuster, both teams tried to address specific short term needs, and this is why this deal is the most intriguing.

Luis Arraez’s breakout 2022 season

Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela had an outstanding 2022 MLB regular season. In batting .316, he was the American League batting champion. Arraez, who was also an American League All-Star for the first time, had eight home runs and 49 runs batted in. During 144 games, 603 plate appearances and 547 at bats, he scored 88 runs, and had 173 hits, 31 doubles, one triple, four stolen bases, 50 walks, 230 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. Arraez was also hit by a pitch thrice, and had a slugging percentage of .420 and an on base percentage of .375. Arraez’s triple came in a 6-0 Twins shutout win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 28, in the second game of a doubleheader.

Even though Arraez led the American League in batting average in 2022, his .316 batting average was not a career high. In 2019, he batted .334 during his rookie season in Minnesota. In 2022, Arraez had career-highs in runs, doubles, home runs, runs batted in, stolen bases, walks, and total bases.

Pablo Lopez’s 2022 season

Like Arraez, Lopez has spent his entire MLB with one team. He first joined the Marlins in 2018. In 2022, Lopez had a record of 10 wins and 10 losses, with an earned run average of 3.75. In 180 innings pitched and  32 games pithed the native of Cabimas, Venezuela, gave up 157 hits, 75 earned runs, 21 home runs, and 53 walks, to go along with 174 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.17.

 

 

Topics  
Marlins MLB News and Rumors Twins
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Adam Duvall Home Run

Red Sox sign outfielder Adam Duvall and Mariners sign infielder Tommy La Stella

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
chapman2
Royals sign seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
Cubs sign Trey Mancini
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
NL Cy Young Candidate Jacob deGrom Scratched, May Miss Opening Day
These 10 MLB Pitchers Gained The Most Fastball Velocity in 2022
Author image Nick Raffoul  •  Jan 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves
Pirates bring back Andrew McCutchen
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 13 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18069578_168396541_lowres-2
Padres sign seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 13 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Miguel Rojas
Marlins trade shortstop Miguel Rojas to the Dodgers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top