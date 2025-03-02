Wild bring back right winger Gustav Nyquist

The Minnesota Wild are bringing back right winger Gustav Nyquist of Halmstead, Sweden. In this Saturday transaction involving the Wild and Nashville Predators, Nyquist goes from the Predators to the Wild for a second round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft according to Dylan Loucks of Yahoo! Sports.

Nyquist previously played three games for the Wild in the 2022-23 season. He has also played eight seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 2011 to 2019, one season with the San Jose Sharks in 2018-19, three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2019-20, 2021-22, and 2022-23), and two seasons with the Predators (2023 to 2025).

Gustav Nyquist in 2024-25

Nyquist has nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points with the Predators this season. During 57 games, he has been a -20 with 12 penalty minutes, one power-play point, one shorthanded point, 71 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, 22 blocked shots, 29 hits, 13 takeaways, and 49 giveaways.

Shorthanded Point

Nyquist’s shorthanded point came on October 25, 2024 in a 3-2 Predators win over the Chicago Blackhawks. It was only Nashville’s second win of the entire season. Nyquist tied the game at two with a shorthanded goal with three minutes and one second left in the second period. Defenseman Alexandre Carrier of Quebec City, Quebec and Cole Smith of Brainerd, Minnesota had the assists.

Powerplay Point

Nyquist’s power-play point came on January 23, 2025 in a 6-5 Predators win over the San Jose Sharks. The power-play point was a power-play goal and opened the scoring from Thomas Novak of St. Paul, Minnesota and defenseman Brady Skjei of Lakeville, Minnesota at 3:58 of the first period.

Nyquist’s brief time in Minnesota

Nyquist had one goal and four assists for five points in three games with the Wild in 2022-23. He was a +2 with one power-play point, five shots on goal, two blocked shots, two hits, three takeaways, and zero giveaways. Nyquist had two assists and a power-play point in a 5-3 Wild win over the St. Louis Blues on April 8, 2023, and an empty net goal from Ryan Hartman of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in a 4-2 Wild win over the Chicago Blackhawks on April 10, 2023.