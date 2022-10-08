Wild Card Game 2 Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series went about as poorly as possible for the New York Mets (0-1). Max Scherzer was bombed out of the building, giving up seven runs on four home runs in 4.2 innings pitched, and the Mets’ bats were completely silent in a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres (1-0). Under the previous postseason format, the Mets would have gone home last night but they will have one more chance to save their season tonight and even this best-of-three series with the Padres. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. deGrom suffered a loss in his final regular-season start, giving up three runs in six innings of work to fall to the Atlanta Braves on September 30. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA). Snell delivered a strong performance to wrap up his regular season on Sunday, allowing just one run in six innings against the Chicago White Sox, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: