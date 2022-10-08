Wild Card Game 2 Preview: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series went about as poorly as possible for the New York Mets (0-1). Max Scherzer was bombed out of the building, giving up seven runs on four home runs in 4.2 innings pitched, and the Mets’ bats were completely silent in a 7-1 loss to the San Diego Padres (1-0). Under the previous postseason format, the Mets would have gone home last night but they will have one more chance to save their season tonight and even this best-of-three series with the Padres. First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. deGrom suffered a loss in his final regular-season start, giving up three runs in six innings of work to fall to the Atlanta Braves on September 30. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA). Snell delivered a strong performance to wrap up his regular season on Sunday, allowing just one run in six innings against the Chicago White Sox, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.
Pre-Game Notes:
deGrom is 6-3 with a 1.28 ERA in 10 career starts against the Padres.
Snell is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
deGrom is 3-1 with a 2.88 ERA in four career postseason starts, all of which came on the road in 2015.
Snell is 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in nine career postseason appearances, including seven starts, that date back to his time as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Darin Ruf will serve as the Mets’ designated hitter with the lefty Snell on the mound and bat eighth.
Manny Machado is hitting .300 (6 for 20) with six strikeouts in his career against deGrom.
Pete Alonso (3 for 9, 2B, HR, RBI), Mark Canha (4 for 11, 2B, 2 RBI), Terrance Gore (2 for 3), Starling Marte (5 for 15, 2B, HR, RBI), Brandon Nimmo (3 for 9, 2B, RBI) and Ruf (3 for 7, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against Snell.