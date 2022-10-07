Wild Card Preview, Game 1: San Diego Padres at New York Mets

The regular season is over and the playoffs are set to begin for the New York Mets (101-61). Fresh off their second-most successful regular season in franchise history, the Mets have to take the long route through the playoffs after losing the National League East to the Atlanta Braves on a tiebreaker. That route begins with this weekend’s Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres (89-73) as the first team to win two games will advance to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.29 ERA) is set to take the ball for the Mets in Game 1. Scherzer finished the regular season on a down note, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings against the Braves last Saturday to suffer his fifth loss of the year. The Padres will counter with righty Yu Darvish (9-5, 3.50 ERA). Darvish pitched well in his final regular-season start, giving up three runs in six innings against the Chicago White Sox last Friday, but he was stuck with his fifth loss of the year due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: