Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson of Skelleftea, Sweden has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the week from March 17 to 23, 2025. In three games, Gustavsson won all three games he played in, and in the process only gave up two goals. He had a goals against average of 0.67, save percentage of .976 and one shutout.

In depth look at Gustavsson’s week

Gustavsson began the week by only giving up one goal on 29 shots, while making 28 saves, in a 3-1 Wild win over the Los Angeles Kings on St. Patrick’s Day. That was followed by a 34 save shutout on March 19 in a 4-0 Wild win over the Seattle Kraken and a 20 save performance in only giving up one goal in a 4-1 Wild win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Gustavsson in 2024-25

In 49 games this season, Gustavsson has a record of 28 wins, 16 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. He has five shutouts, a goals against average of 2.47 and a save percentage of .918.

Gustavsson’s four other shutouts this season

Gustavsson’s five shutouts in 2024-25 are a career high. He previously blanked the Montreal Canadiens on November 14 in a 3-0 Wild win (19 saves), the Buffalo Sabres on November 27 in a 1-0 Wild win (39 saves), the Carolina Hurricanes on January 4 in a 4-0 Wild win (21 saves), and the Boston Bruins on March 2 in a 1-0 Wild win (28 saves).

Gustavsson’s 11th career shutout

Gustavsson’s shutout against Seattle was the 11th of his NHL career, all with the Wild. He is fifth all-time in shutouts among Wild goaltenders. Gustavsson is behind Niklas Backstrom of Helsinki, Finland (28), Devan Dubnyk of Regina, Saskatchewan (23), Dwayne Roloson of Simcoe, Ontario (15), and Manny Fernandez of Etobicoke, Ontario (12).

Seventh in the West

The Wild have the seventh best record in the Western Conference. They have a record of 40 wins, 26 regulation losses and five losses in extra time for 85 points.