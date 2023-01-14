Will 2023 Be Rafael Nadal’s Final Australian Open?

It’s no secret, Rafael Nadal has struggled at the Australian Open throughout his entire career. While he heads into 2023 as the defending champion, the Spaniard has been battling father time and the physical demands of the game are starting to catch up with him.

Heading into Melbourne, his physical stamina will be questioned once again. Regardless of his results, it seems like his career may be winding down soon as the proverbial clock begins to tick.

Nadal has been asked about retirement before, but as another Grand Slam passes, the question will be more prominent than ever.

Will Rafael Nadal Retire in 2023?

The tennis world has said goodbye to a few legends in 2022 with both Serena Williams and Roger Federer announcing their retirement.

Could the same fate be true for Nadal in 2023?

Nadal is turning 37 and has been professionally competing since the age of 15.

Conventional wisdom says that the reigning Aussie Open champ should have plenty left in the tank. He had an unbelievable 2022 season, appearing in all four grand slams and taking home two of them.

However, injury and his precondition has limited his play. Nadal was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon 2022 after advancing to the semi-finals.

To make matters worse, heading into the Australian Open, Nadal has been on a losing streak. He’s lost six of his last seven matches and started the season with two early losses. After enduring a rough start, many have been questioning whether or not Nadal is nearing retirement.

While Nadal wasn’t thinking of retiring, it could be in a realm of possibility, especially since his wife gave birth. It seems, for now, that the responsibilities of being a father and the demands of tennis have been affecting his performance.

Nadal and Djokovic To Meet in The Finals

For the 2023 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic and Nadal were placed on opposite halves of the bracking, meaning they can only meet in the final at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open winner and looks to return after missing the tournament last year due to his vaccination status. On the other hand, Nadal is a two-time Australian Open winner and will look to defend his title on Monday.

Nadal opens his first round with a potentially dangerous opponent in British player Jack Draper, who was a semifinalist in the Next Gen Championships.

Nadal Australian Open Record

Nadal has been known as the King of Clay but has notoriously struggled on the hard courts at the Australian Open. He’s only won the tournament twice in his career in his 19 appearances.

The Spaniard won the 2009 and 2022 Australian Open and has only reached the finals six times in his career.

Despite having the record for the most Grand Slam titles with 22, Nadal will need to be in peak condition to defend his title against Djokovic, who’s won the title nine times.