Will Bruins Sign (or Trade) Pending UFA David Pastrnak?

During the NHL’s All-Star weekend in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a top pending unrestricted free agent publicly downplayed the slow burn of his contract negotiations.

Boston Bruins’ sniper David Pastrnak remains the marketing centerpiece of the Original Six franchise and is expected to find common ground and lock in a long-term deal.

Eventually.

Still, Bruins fans are wondering.

With the trade deadline approaching: What’s taking so long?

Good news as the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak "are getting closer" on a landing spot for a contract extension that will keep him in Black and Gold for a long, long time. Not done, but optimism is there 🐻🏆🏒 https://t.co/4FWdpPmdFj — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 24, 2023

‘There’s No Rush’

Pastrnak told NHL.com his energy level remains low when asked how much effort he dedicates to talking with his agent, J.P. Barry, regarding potential deals.

“There’s no rush,” Pastrnak said. “In the middle of the season, you’re focusing on the hockey and everything. “You don’t really think about the contract situation. It’s in the hands with your agent, management and (Bruins Meneral Manager Don Sweeney).

“I’m just thinking about hockey and playing, honestly, so that’s pretty much all I’ve been doing.”

Pastrnak, who paces the Bruins with 38 goals among 72 points in 51 games, is currently trending to eclipse the 60-goal plateau for the first time in his career.

Skating with a sunburned nose from the Florida sun, the 26-year-old dressed for Friday’s NHL All-Star Skills competition, participating in the breakaway challenge. He also scored an unassisted goal, leading the Atlantic Division to a 7-5 win over the Central Division during Saturday’s All-Star Game final.

Bruins fans remain optimistic the front office will not let Pastrnak break away for good.

The Boston Bruins took home another pair of wins during the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

https://t.co/FNhx1J4SLz — NESN (@NESN) February 4, 2023

Pastrnak on Trading Block?

In the final season of a six-year, $40 million deal he inked with Bruins on Sept. 14, 2017, Pastrnak patrols the right wing of one of the top lines of the NHL’s most dominating team, claiming 39 wins in 51 outings.

Could he be dealt before the March 3 trade deadline?

Surely not, fans insist.

But, with long-time icon Patrice Bergeron likely competing in his final campaign and Brad Marchand facing debilitating hip issues, the Bruins could be facing an offseason retool.

The plethora of prospects Pastrnak could bring to the Bruins surely tempts Sweeney.

With Pastrnak, the Bruins, if they remain relatively healthy, could be one of the favorites to claim their first Stanley Cup since 2011.

Bruins fans are still wondering: What’s taking so long?