Will Carlos Alcaraz Play Queen’s Club Championships?

Carlos Alcaraz won the French Open four days ago. Months ago, he committed to the opening grass court tournament of the season, the Queen’s Club Championships, but his participation for the tournament set to open on June 18 for the men is in doubt.

Alcaraz must be physically depleted from the 5 1/2 hour match in Paris on Sunday. His coach Juan Carlos Ferrero was noncommittal on whether Alcaraz will play. Ferrero said his team will evaluate his health and readiness in the next day or so to make a decision.

Ferrero hasn’t confirmed #Alcaraz‘s presence at Queen’s 🗣️ “The plan is to play him, but we’ll make a final decision in a few days. After these days off, on Thursday or Friday, we’ll do a test to see how he’s feeling physically and mentally”#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GmLkWccWne — Alejandro López Fernández (@alejandrolf2410) June 10, 2025

If he withdraws, Carlos Alcaraz will not be the only big name absent from the tournament. On Thursday, the tournament lost three prominent players. Tommy Paul, the defending Queen’s Club champion, will not defend his title. It was obvious that he was hampered in his French Open quarterfinal match against Alcaraz. Lorenzo Musetti, the 2024 Queen’s Club finalist, also withdrew. Musetti was forced to retire mid-match in the French Open semifinals against Alcaraz so this was not a surprise. Last, but not least, the 2021 and 2022 Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini withdrew.

Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, and Tommy Paul have all withdrawn from Queens. Tommy won the title last year and Lorenzo reached the final. Matteo was also back to back champion in 2021 & 2022. Hopefully they’re all good to go for Wimbledon. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/fTcOVOsSiN — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 12, 2025

Should Carlos Alcaraz Play?

The grass court season is quick, as Wimbledon is set to begin on June 30. This is why players want to get matches in on the Queen’s Club grass before heading to London.

However, preserving the body is a huge priority. The men have best-of-five set Grand Slam tournaments within weeks of each other, and it would be understandable if Alcaraz took more time to make sure he is fully recovered from the physically and mentally grueling final against Sinner.

This is yet another reason that the tennis calendar should be revised. It can lead to way too much tennis for players that causes them to run out of gas on the US hardcourts in the late summer and fall.

Alcaraz is the 2023 Queen’s Club champion so it will be a big blow to the tournament and the draw if he joins the three other past champions and finalists in withdrawing.