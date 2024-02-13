NFL News and Rumors

Will Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Retire Following Super Bowl Victory?

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid at the podium.

Andy Reid isn’t going anywhere. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach announced his intention to return next season.

Andy Reid Will Return As Chiefs Head Coach Next Season

Speculation over Reid’s retirement heightened in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. When a reporter asked about retiring on top with a Super Bowl victory, Reid explained how his love for the game remains strong.

“Honestly, I haven’t even thought about it, but I get asked it,” Reid said to reporters one day after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. “I mean, I’m still kind of in awe of the game and what went on there, so I really haven’t thought why or what or anything else. But people keep asking me, and I keep saying, ‘Why didn’t (Bill) Belichick and Pete (Carroll) retire?’ Ask those old guys those questions.”

Reid joked that he’s the “old guy now,” so the retirement questions are now directed toward him.

With three Super Bowls, Reid joins Bill Belichick, Joe Gibbs, Chuck Noll, and Bill Walsh as coaches with three or more Super Bowls.

Reid is fourth-all time in wins with 284. Don Shula is in first with 347. Reid is now second-all-time in playoff wins with 26, five behind Bill Belichick’s 31.

Reid And The Chiefs Will Attempt History Next Season

The Chiefs became the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004 to win back-to-back championships.

No team in NFL history has ever won three Super Bowls. With Patrick Mahomes playing quarterback, the Chiefs are in prime position for a three-peat.

In his postgame press conference, Mahomes said he plans to celebrate for a few weeks and then get “right back at it.”

BetOnline lists the Chiefs as the favorite to win Super Bowl 2025 at +500.

Chiefs NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
