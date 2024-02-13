Will Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Retire Following Super Bowl Victory?

Andy Reid isn’t going anywhere. On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach announced his intention to return next season.

Speculation over Reid’s retirement heightened in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. When a reporter asked about retiring on top with a Super Bowl victory, Reid explained how his love for the game remains strong.

“Honestly, I haven’t even thought about it, but I get asked it,” Reid said to reporters one day after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. “I mean, I’m still kind of in awe of the game and what went on there, so I really haven’t thought why or what or anything else. But people keep asking me, and I keep saying, ‘Why didn’t (Bill) Belichick and Pete (Carroll) retire?’ Ask those old guys those questions.”

Reid joked that he’s the “old guy now,” so the retirement questions are now directed toward him.

With three Super Bowls, Reid joins Bill Belichick, Joe Gibbs, Chuck Noll, and Bill Walsh as coaches with three or more Super Bowls.

Reid is fourth-all time in wins with 284. Don Shula is in first with 347. Reid is now second-all-time in playoff wins with 26, five behind Bill Belichick’s 31.

Reid And The Chiefs Will Attempt History Next Season

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing a three-peat: "It's legendary. No one's ever done it. . . We'll celebrate these next few weeks, and then we'll get right back at it." — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs became the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004 to win back-to-back championships.

No team in NFL history has ever won three Super Bowls. With Patrick Mahomes playing quarterback, the Chiefs are in prime position for a three-peat.

In his postgame press conference, Mahomes said he plans to celebrate for a few weeks and then get “right back at it.”

BetOnline lists the Chiefs as the favorite to win Super Bowl 2025 at +500.